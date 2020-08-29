Fourth-quarter surge carries Jonesboro

A winning connection was made in the fourth quarter between two of Jonesboro's upperclassmen.

Cross Jumper threw three fourth-quarter touchdown passes -- all to Will Barre -- and Jonesboro held on for a 28-24 victory over Little Rock Catholic on Friday night at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

The seniors connected on deep touchdown passes of 77 and 76 yards in the fourth quarter, then Barre's 17-yard scoring reception with 15 seconds left to play gave Jonesboro a 28-24 lead.

Jumper completed 18 of 29 passes for 311 yards with 3 touchdowns and 2 interceptions.

Barre caught 9 passes for 233 yards and 3 touchdowns, with 180 of those yards coming in the fourth quarter.

Jonesboro Coach Randy Coleman praised Jumper and Barre for their fourth-quarter effort after the Hurricane trailed 14-7 entering the quarter.

"Finally, in the fourth quarter, we got a spark," Coleman said. "It was Cross and Will Barre."

Senior running back Brandon Bisceglia scored from 9 yards out with 1:48 left to play to give the Rockets a 24-21 lead.

But the Hurricane weren't done.

Jumper threw a 17-yard pass to senior Connor Clark that gave Jonesboro a first down at the Catholic 33 with 46 seconds remaining. After Clark caught an 8-yard pass to convert on third and 2, Jumper found Barre in the end zone for a 17-yard touchdown with 15 seconds remaining to set the final margin.

The Rockets had a final opportunity, but junior quarterback Preston Scott's pass was intercepted by Jonesboro junior free safety JP Pickens at the end.

Catholic Coach John Fogleman saw several Rockets players go down with cramps in the second half, and he felt that fatigue played a factor down the stretch.

"They had a little more depth than we did," Fogleman said. "We had a lot of guys on the sideline that we were depending on that couldn't finish the game. It's a shame.

"They were on the field too much in the first half. We have to do a better job of helping them out and creating some depth on that side of the ball."

Catholic (0-1) led 14-7 at halftime thanks to Bisceglia's 5-yard first-quarter touchdown run, and Scott's 12-yard scoring pass to senior Brooks O'Shea with four seconds left in the second quarter.

Jonesboro (1-0) tied the game 14-14 with 6:21 left to play on Jumper's 77-yard touchdown pass to a wide-open Barre around midfield.

Catholic regained the lead at 17-14 on senior Paul Owens' 38-yard field goal with 3:09 remaining. That lead was short-lived as the Hurricane went back on top 21-17 with 2:53 left to play thanks to a 76-yard touchdown pass from Jumper to Barre.

Also for Jonesboro, sophomore running back Brock McCoy had a 4-yard touchdown run for the Hurricane's only score of the first half.

Friday's game was played one day after it was originally scheduled for Thursday, but it was postponed a day because of heavy rainfall and winds associated with Tropical Storm Laura.

Coleman said Jonesboro had a sense of urgency in the fourth quarter after getting down.

"It's always good to start off 1-0," Coleman said. "I think it showed a lot of heart. We did not quit at all.

"During the covid stuff, you keep telling guys, 'Play like it's your last game because it could very well be your last game.' I thought the guys did it tonight. They refused to quit tonight."