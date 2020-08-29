Harrison bests Magnolia in back-and-forth contest

Harrison Coach Joel Wells and Magnolia Coach Mark King decided their teams would meet in the middle to kick off the 2020 season in Little Rock on the campus of Little Rock Christian.

The Goblins went home happy Friday night with a 42-35 victory.

Harrison senior quarterback Cole Keylon led the offense by making timely plays when most needed.

He found junior wide receiver Dylan Block for a big gain to put the Goblins in scoring position. Harrison senior running back Jordin Welsh followed with a 10-yard rushing touchdown to put the Goblins up 7-0 with 7:18 to play in the first quarter.

After Magnolia's Robert Mack got the start at quarterback, he was replaced on the Panthers' second drive by Tanner Nielson.

The Panthers ran from an option attack for the majority of the game. Running back Javorrea Murphy scored on a 33-yard rushing touchdown to knot the score with 5:04 to play in the first quarter.

Keylon then used his legs to find the end zone on a 1-yard keeper to put Harrison back on top 14-7.

Early in the second quarter, Magnolia running back Marcus Harper took a reverse 27 yards on fourth and long to extend a drive that James Darious-Smith capped off with a 9-yard touchdown run to pull the Panthers back even.

With the score tied 21-21, Magnolia's Kendrick Carey picked off Keylon and returned it 84 yards to the Harrison 2. The Panthers couldn't take advantage as Harrison kept them out of the end zone to keep it tied at halftime.

Gerrion Curry found the end zone on a 23-yard run to give the Panthers their first lead of the game at 28-21.

Harrison responded with a nine-play drive that was capped off with a 20-yard touchdown pass from Keylon to Tyler Hutcheson on fourth and 8 to tie the score at 28-28 with 6:54 to play in the third quarter.

Keylon led the Goblins on a go-ahead scoring drive capped off by senior Anthony Allen on a 1-yard touchdown run to make it 35-28 with 10:37 to play in the game.

Harrison's defense produced a turnover, and Welsh recorded his second rushing touchdown to put the Goblins up by two possessions.

Magnolia did not go away quietly as Curry used his speed to run by Goblin defenders for his second touchdown, making it 42-35 with 4:36 to play.

Magnolia had one last chance with a little over a minute to play. Harrison's defense didn't budge, forcing a turnover on downs.

Wells spoke highly of Keylon's performance.

"He's going to have a great year for us," Wells said. "Obviously, he's the leader on offense, and he played some defense as well."

Wells said the team has some maturation to do, but the victory is important.

"We learned a lot, and we made a lot of mistakes," he said. "We knew with everything that's going on, and three months off with no hitting, that it would be ugly football, but we're happy to get it done."