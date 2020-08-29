VIDEO: Johnson, Elks run past Wolves

ELKINS -- Kain Johnson showed Friday why he is one of the top returning players in Arkansas this season.

Johnson ran for two touchdowns and passed for two more to lead Elkins to a 46-8 victory over Lincoln in the season-opener for both teams at John Bunch, Jr., Memorial Stadium. The senior quarterback accounted for four touchdowns in the first half to stake the Elks to a 34-8 lead.

Trevor Shumate added two touchdowns and an interception on defense for the Elks.

"Johnson and Shumate both stood out and picked up where they left off last year," Elkins coach Bryan Hutson said. "We expect to make plays like that. He's got wheels, and he's tough to tackle."

[Don't see the video above? Click here to watch: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iYDtClYDlZQ]

Lincoln crept to within 20-8 after a 47-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Tyler Brewer to Daytin Davis. Johnson countered with a 2-yard touchdown run then used some good blocking downfield to break away for 75-yard touchdown sprint that gave Elkins a 26-8 lead with 6 minutes, 48 seconds left in the second quarter.

Lincoln failed on a fourth-down attempt near midfield and Elkins took advantage when Johnson hit Josh Allen with a 27-yard slant over the middle to put the Elks ahead 34-8 at halftime. Elkins continued its momentum in the third quarter when Cody Drummond scored on a touchdown runs of 27 and 16 yards. The second touchdown increased the Elkins lead to 46-8 and invoked the mercy rule with a running clock for the rest of the game.

Johnson and the rest of the Elkins starters were then pulled to give the reserves some playing time.

Lincoln attempted an onside kick to start the game, but Elkins recovered then scored on the first play from scrimmage when Shumate scooted 51 yards into the end zone. Shumate scored again minutes later on a 20-yard pass from Johnson.

Lincoln showed some life when Brewer, a left-handed quarterback, found Davis down the sidelines for a 47-yard score. Lincoln had another opportunity after Davis recovered a fumble, but Elkins held when Shumate intercepted a fourth-down pass in his own end zone.

FOUR DOWNS

• Elkins honored its seniors in all fall sports in the football season-opener Friday in case the scheduled last home game doesn't happen.

• Friday's game marked the head coaching debut at Lincoln for former offensive coordinator Reed Mendoza, who returned to Lincoln after one year as head coach at Dover.

• Senior tight end Levi Wright occasionally moved into the backfield and picked up tough, inside yards for the Elks.

• Elkins will play at Greenland while Lincoln will host Westville, Okla., on Friday.