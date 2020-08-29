Lake Hamilton starts fast, outlasts Lakeside

Lake Hamilton's blazing start was just good enough for the Wolves to earn a 31-27 victory over Hot Springs Lakeside at Lakeside's Chick Austin Field Friday night.

The Wolves (1-0) compiled 157 yards and three touchdowns in the first quarter before penalties began to hamper both teams.

"The way it started, I thought we were gonna roll, and we kind of got tired," Lake Hamilton Coach Tommy Gilleran said. "I think fatigue set in on us, and they made some plays, and we fumbled the ball again. So we've got to work on that kind of stuff again."

It was the third consecutive victory for the Wolves in the renewed Garland County rivalry.

Junior Tevin Woodley tallied three touchdowns for the Wolves, two in the first quarter, while classmate Owen Miller scored the team's second touchdown of the night.

With the Wolves up 7-0 after Woodley's 8-yard run with just 3:39 off the clock, Miller managed to break free, escaping three different tackles before Lakeside's Logan White took him down at the Rams' 26. The 45-yard run was just the third of the six-play, 75-yard drive that he capped with a 1-yard run at the 1:42 mark. Miller finished with 16 carries for 157 yards on the night.

"He's got to get in shape, too," Gilleran said of Woodley, who finished with 18 carries for 104 yards. "It's like we've got to work ourselves into shape, but usually in the summer we get to do more team camps and stuff, and we get in a little better shape. We didn't do that this year."

Senior Trent Singleton picked off a pass by Lakeside senior quarterback Will Ross on the Rams' first attempt after Miller's score. Two plays later, Woodley banged his way up the middle for a 7-yard score with 35 seconds left in the quarter.

The Rams (0-1) got on the board with 1:40 left in the half as Ross connected with junior Brock Garner on a fade route to the back side of the end zone.

With time running short, the Wolves managed to move the ball 29 yards on six plays before, with 3.7 seconds left, Gilleran called a timeout to bring out Alex Hurtz and the field goal crew. The junior, who was perfect on the night with four touchbacks and five extra points, had plenty of room as the ball sailed through easily.

Junior Alex Hurtz kicked a field goal at the end of the first half to put the Wolves up 24-7.

"They got on us early," Lakeside Coach Jared McBride said. "We couldn't get them stopped and couldn't make plays, but our kids fought back hard and [got] within a touchdown in the fourth with the ball midfield. I think we were right there ready to make plays, and we just didn't at the end, but I'm proud of our kids. They fought hard."

Penalties plagued both teams with the Wolves getting flagged 12 times for 125 yards while Lakeside had eight penalties for 70 yards.

Lake Hamilton outgained Lakeside, 311-299, with all but 3 yards coming on the ground. Ross completed 19 for 31 for 152 yards and an interception. Garner had four catches to lead the Rams -- including a 54-yard touchdown reception -- with 75 yards and two touchdowns.