Lonoke avenges its defeat last season to Carlisle

LONOKE -- The Lonoke Jackrabbits, one of four teams to share the 4A-2 Conference championship a year ago, scored early and often in beating Class 2A Carlisle 55-6 on Friday night at James B. Abraham Stadium.

A year ago, Carlisle shocked the Jackrabbits 34-13 in the season opener.

"I was pleased with their effort," Lonoke Coach Harry Wright said. "I was pleased with the way we started out and hit the ground running."

Lonoke jumped out to a 27-0 lead early in the second quarter. Senior running back Anthony Parks started the rout with a 78-yard run with 9:11 left in the first quarter. The Jackrabbits added to their lead when junior quarterback Spencer Pepper threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to Latrell Burnett with 3:04 left in the quarter.

Lonoke pushed the lead to 20-0 on a 32-yard pass from Pepper to Burnett with 10:11 left in the first half. Pepper completed the unanswered touchdown run with a 36-yard pass to Landon Jones with 9:20 left in the half.

Carlisle got on the board when sophomore J.J. Sullivan scored on a 2-yard run with 8:08 left in the first half, making it 27-6. The touchdown was set up by a 52-yard run by Sullivan down to the Lonoke 2. He scored on the next play.

The Jackrabbits scored three more times in the second quarter to lead 49-6 at halftime. Jacoree Womack scored on runs of 37 and 41 yards, and Deon Campbell scored on a 3-yard run with 17 seconds left.

The only points of the second half came on a 21-yard run by Lonoke sophomore Landon Jones with 3:54 left in the third quarter.

Wright said getting ready for this season has been unlike any other, especially with the lack of practice time during the summer because of the covid-19 pandemic.

"Everybody is kind of in the same boat," he said. "Like I tell the kids, we just have to control what we can control. We've got covid, we've got a hurricane. It's been a crazy week. We've just got to try to get better every day."

Pepper completed 5 of 9 passes for 84 yards. Womack led Lonoke with 117 yards rushing on five carries.

Sullivan led Carlisle with 114 yards rushing on 22 carries.

Carlisle Coach Caleb Shock said he was disappointed with his team's performance.

"We've got to get a lot tougher, and it starts with me," Shock said. "We've had just as much time to prepare as Lonoke's had. Everybody is in the same boat. It's not like we haven't had the time and Lonoke did."