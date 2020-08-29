LR Southwest falls to West Memphis

WEST MEMPHIS -- Junior Tamerius Bell scored two touchdowns and snagged two interceptions in the fourth quarter to lead West Memphis to a come-from-behind 36-16 victory over Little Rock Southwest.

The game served as the first game ever for the new Little Rock high school.

The Gryphons looked like they would post a victory after building a 16-6 lead at halftime and outgaining West Memphis 221-135 in the first two quarters.

"I think our strength and conditioning is what helped us win this game," said Robert Hooks, the first-year West Memphis coach. "[Little Rock Southwest] suffered from some cramps in the second half, and we kept running strong."

The Blue Devils took advantage of three high snaps on offense by the Gryphons that resulted in 77 lost yards in the second half.

Senior running back Kelvin Malone gave West Memphis its first lead since the second quarter when he scored on a 12-yard touchdown to make it 20-16 on the first play of the fourth quarter.

One of the three wild snaps by the Gryphons resulted in a safety with 9:33 left in the game, then more disaster followed for the visitors.

On fourth down from the Gryphons' 10, Hunter Belton had his pass intercepted by Bell at the 12. The Blue Devils' junior scored on the second play from scrimmage to give the host some breathing room at 29-16.

Bell put the game away with 1:57 to play when he outran the Gryphons' secondary for a 47-yard touchdown.

"Today was my birthday, and I got some presents, but two touchdowns and two interceptions were the best presents I got," a smiling Bell said.

West Memphis took a 6-0 lead early in the second quarter on a 25-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Bryson Jenkins to Elijah Eulls.

But Little Rock Southwest came charging back on the arm of quarterback Markel Cartwright, who started the game 1 for his first 5 passing, but ended the first half 5 for 11 for 125 yards and 2 touchdowns.