Maumelle’s early work stands vs. Sylvan Hills

Maumelle jumped to a 27-7 lead early in the third quarter, then withstood two Sylvan Hills touchdowns to escape with a season-opening 27-21 victory on the Hornets' home field Friday night.

The Bears roared back after Maumelle took the 27-7 lead, scoring on a 48-yard fumble recovery and a 45-yard punt return. But Sylvan Hills turned the ball over on downs with less than a minute remaining, allowing the Hornets to escape.

Maumelle Coach Kirk Horton was glad to escape with the victory, but was not happy with all the penalties called on the Hornets. He also was pleased with the two late Sylvan Hills' touchdowns.

"We had a chance to put the game away. Instead, we give up a scoop-and-score and the punt return," Horton said. "We're going to have to do better on those things next week if we expect to get our way."

And next week is not going to be easy, facing Joe T. Robinson on the road.

"They didn't win the state title for nothing last year," Horton said. "They are a very talented team, and we look at that as an opportunity."

Maumelle (1-0) got on the board quickly when Jalen Waits burst through the left side of the line for a 47-yard touchdown with 5:13 left in the opening quarter. A bad snap ruined the point-after attempt.

The Hornets forced Sylvan Hills (0-1) to punt on the Bears' next possession.

Quarterback Jonathan Reyes got the Hornets moving, passing to Roderick Watts for 23 yards on a second-down play. Sylvan Hills was penalized for being offsides on the next snap, then Reyes connected with tight end Houston Motes for 21 yards to the 1. A face mask penalty moved the ball half the distance, which Nico Davillier covered in one play for a 13-0 lead.

The Bears got on the board with 8:09 left in the second quarter when quarterback Emil McCoy snuck over from a yard out, cutting the margin to 13-7.

Maumelle burned 6:50 off the clock, running 13 plays that covered 73 yards, culminating in a 25-yard pass to Waits for the touchdown with 1:10 left in the first half.

The Hornets opened the second half at the 50, then quickly moved down the field. Reyes passed to Dashaire Ford-Burton for 21 yards. Nick Baker eventually scored from 23 yards out.

Sylvan Hills ran off 12 plays before fumbling the ball away with 3:38 left in the third quarter. Maumelle picked up a first down on three plays, then Reyes coughed the ball up on a first down. Matthew Spencer nabbed the errant ball and scored from 48 yards out, cutting the lead to 27-14.

The Bears fumbled the ball away on their next possession, but the Hornets couldn't move the ball and punted from their own end zone. Keenan Hunter caught the ball at the Maumelle 45 and raced for the score.

Sylvan Hills tried an onside kick, but the ball didn't go the necessary 10 yards and Maumelle took over at the Bears' 49. Neither team was able to do anything after that, and the Hornets ended the game by taking a knee.