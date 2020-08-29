Pittman likes effort in first scrimmage

Arkansas football coach Sam Pittman is shown watching the Razorbacks' first scrimmage of the preseason on Aug. 28, 2020. ( Walt Beazley, Arkansas Razorbacks )

FAYETTEVILLE -- Sam Pittman wanted the first scrimmage of his tenure at the University of Arkansas to be a memorable one.

And that's what the Razorbacks did with a 125-play live tackling workout on Friday afternoon on the grass practice field outside Walker Pavilion.

Feleipe Franks threw four touchdown passes -- a couple of them in short-yardage work to tight end Hudson Henry, and one each to Treylon Burks and Mike Woods -- while KJ Jefferson had a touchdown strike to De'Vion Warren.

Backup tailback Trelon Smith had a touchdown run with ace back Rakeem Boyd taking limited snaps.

Jonathan Marshall and Mateo Soli each notched a touch "sack," according to UA media relations, while safety Micahh Smith and Montaric "Busta" Brown had tackles for loss.

Additionally, linebacker Deon Edwards and Brown had fumble recoveries.

"Busta actually caused and recovered a fumble close to the goal line," Pittman said. "A magnificent, wonderful play."

The Razorbacks had a pair of fumbles and some key third-down dropped passes, but they avoided delay of game penalties, according to Pittman.

Pittman said the Razorbacks stayed injury free in the scrimmage, which consisted of about half situational work and half move-the-ball sequences. All phases of special teams received some work, he said.

Pittman said he liked the effort but emphasized the Razorbacks need to get into better shape.

"I think any time that you have that lengthy of a scrimmage and it's hot, I'm not sure that you're ever ready for it, whether it's mentally or physically," Pittman said. "I think the next one will be much better because the kids will have a better understanding of what a scrimmage here is like.

"But I think we just have to transition better on and off the field. We talked to them about it last week. I think we have to push ourselves, and a lot of it goes back to that mental toughness. I think we have to continue to express mental toughness in our program and if we do, I think that'll help us in getting in shape, as well, because instead of jogging off, we'll run off the field."

Earlier in the day, there was some question about whether the scrimmage would take place. Some players discussed not conducting the workout in light of the racial injustice protests in the country. But the decision was made to carry on with the understanding the football team would unveil an initiative next week.

"First of all, I want to talk to y'all about a very powerful meeting we had before practice on the situation in Kenosha, Wisconsin, with Jacob Blake," Pittman said to open his video session. "It was powerful, and I was awfully proud and am proud of our football team, and the things that came out of that meeting were very beneficial to myself and very beneficial to their other teammates."

Defensive tackle Isaiah Nichols and Smith spoke to the media in video chats afterward.

"Everybody got a chance to speak their mind and what was important to them," Smith said of the pre-scrimmage meeting. "As a team we decided that we were going to be doing something next week.

"We're going to create a movement, just to show the people in the state of Arkansas and around the country that we care about the things going on in today's society with the police brutality, racial profiling and things like that."

Added Nichols, "I talked with the defense and we came up with some stuff we wanted to say. We're here to bring people with us.

"We're not trying to be negative and spread hate. We just want to spread love. In these facilities it's love. We're a family. And the coaches, y'all have talked to Coach Pittman, and I'm sure y'all heard him and they back us 100% with all this stuff going on and we know that."

Pittman said the Razorbacks will have another big work week coming up, capped by a second scrimmage Friday. He expects that one to be superior to the first.

He was asked what he saw from the team in terms of toughness.

"I liked the way we chased the ball early," he said. "Like I said, we're just not in good enough shape yet to play. I don't think, honestly, I'm not positive our kids were quite ready for that type of scrimmage.

"I don't know about the scrimmages they've had in the past, but this was a very physical, long scrimmage, and it just proved to us we're not in quite good enough shape."