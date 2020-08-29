Broussard's interceptions keys Booneville win

BOONEVILLE -- Booneville senior Chance Broussard's interception swung the momentum for the Bearcats on Friday night at Bearcat Stadium.

Booneville junior Randon Ray ran for three touchdowns and the Bearcats christened the Doc Crowley coaching era by rolling to a 35-14 win over the Dardanelle Sand Lizards.

"If that's anybody else I think they bite on it, and that's an easy touchdown for them (Dardanelle)," Crowley said. "He made a heck of a play and flipped the momentum. We came down and scored, and I think that's what did it."

Dardanelle had driven 70 and 73 yards on its previous two possessions to close to within 21-14.

The Sand Lizards had the ball at the Booneville 32 when, on first-and-10, coach Phil Vegan called for Trace Gentry to flip the ball to Vega's son, Drew, who heaved a halfback pass toward the end zone.

But Broussard got a good break on the pass and, after hauling it in at the 6, returned the ball to the 39. Booneville's Colton Ritchie ripped off a 28-yard run on the next play, and the Bearcats scored four plays later to make it 28-14.

"We've got a lot of young kids, and it showed," Phil Vega said. "I know every team in the state's in the same situation, but not having spring ball and taking away 7-on-7 and team camp, this was really our first time on the field."

By winning Friday's game, Crowley continued a long-standing tradition with every head coach before him -- Gene Brady, Doug Scheel, Ken Rippy, Scott Hyatt and now Crowley -- winning their inaugural game at Bearcat Stadium.

"I didn't know that," Crowley said.

The Bearcats took a 7-0 lead on Ray's 13-yard run midway through the first quarter. Ty Goff dashed 25 yards for the team's next score.

Dardanelle cut the lead to 21-7 on Vega's 36-yard scamper. He added a 1-yard plunge to cut the deficit to 21-14.

In the end, five turnovers proved too much for the Sand Lizards to overcome.

"Like I told my guys (coaches), there's not anybody on our schedule we can beat with five turnovers," Phil Vega said. "We've got to make better decisions."

The Bearcats finished with 309 total yards, all on the ground. Ethan Wooldridge, who also had two interceptions, finished with 103 yards and a touchdown.

Goff added 56 yards on seven carries.

Drew Vega led the Sand Lizards with 93 yards on 15 carries. Gentry was 8-of-14 for 76 yards passing and three interceptions.