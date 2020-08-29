Defense turns momentum in Mounties' favor

SILOAM SPRINGS -- A pair of defensive plays helped Rogers swing momentum in its favor in the second half en route to the 52-42 win over Siloam Springs on Friday night.

Trailing 35-28 in the third quarter, the Mounties made a goal-line stand on fourth-and-goal from the 1.

That defensive stop led to 17 unanswered points by Rogers, including a pick six.

The two teams combined for more than 1,100 yards of offense, but Rogers coach Mike Loyd pointed to the defensive plays in the second half that turned things around for the Mounties.

"The biggest momentum deal was when we found a stop down there on fourth down," Loyd said. "We do that drill every day at the end of practice."

The Mounties stopped Zach Gunneman on fourth-and-1 though Siloam Springs thought he crossed the goal line.

Instead the ball went to Rogers on the 1.

On the very next play, quarterback Chris Francisco threw a 49-yard pass over the middle to Kade Seldomridge to midfield. Francisco scored from 10 yards out on a run several plays later to tie the game at 35.

"It was a really big shift, and then they came right back and hit a big pass on us," said Siloam Springs coach Brandon Craig. "We just didn't play very good in the secondary all night. I mean we had some breakdowns and it was easy throws."

After a fumbled kickoff, Siloam Springs took over at the 10 and quarterback Hunter Talley was intercepted by Matthew Couts around the 15-yard line. Couts returned the interception for a touchdown as Rogers pulled ahead 42-35.

"That was a momentum changer," Loyd said. "I think the defense made plays when they had to in the second half. We settled down, got lined up right. We were misaligned a few times in the first half, missed some tackles, but came back and made plays when we needed to on both sides."

The Mounties stopped Siloam Springs on downs on the Panthers' next possession and came back and got a 20-yard field goal by Yahir Munoz for a 45-35 lead with 2:46 remaining.

Siloam Springs cut the lead to 45-42 when Talley found Elijah Coffey for his second touchdown of the night with 1:58 left.

The Panthers then tried an onside kick but Rogers recovered.

Siloam Springs had a chance to hold Rogers and get the ball back but Francisco found Josh Sheperd over the middle on third-and-13 for a 66-yard touchdown pass to seal the victory.

Rogers finished the night with 550 yards of offense, including 421 passing yards from Francisco in his first varsity game as the Mounties' starting quarterback. Francisco completed 19 of 26 passes and threw for three touchdowns while rushing for 89 yards on 16 carries and two more scores.

"I thought he played outstanding for his first start," Loyd said.

Noah Goodshield caught six passes for 132 yards, while Gavin Pitts had four catches for 95 yards and a score, Seldomridge four receptions for 91 yards and a touchdown and Sheperd three receptions for 71 yards and a score.

Siloam Springs had 553 yards of offense. The Panthers had 276 rushing yards but only 74 in the second half after blowing through for 202 yards in the first half. Talley finished with 22 carries for 175 yards, including a 68-yard touchdown run in the first quarter to tie the game at 7.

Talley completed 14 of 21 passes for 277 yards in his first varsity start as Siloam Springs quarterback. Coffey had three receptions for 98 yards, including a 60-yard touchdown pass. Gavin Henson caught four passes for 85 yards.

Four Downs

• Rogers ran five offensive plays in the second quarter for 140 yards.

• After scoring 63 points combined in the first half, neither team scored in the third quarter.

• Munoz was 7 of 7 on extra points and one field goal for the Mounties.

• Rogers hosts Stilwell, Okla., next week, while Siloam Springs travels to Pea Ridge.