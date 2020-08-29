Farmington pulls away from Heritage

(Rogers Heritage vs Farmington Varsity Football)Caden Elsik (24) and Devonte Donovan (4) celbrate after Caden Elsik scored against Rogers Heritage at Cardiinals Stadium , Famington, Arkansas on Friday, August 28, 2020 / Special to NWA Democrat Gazette David Beach

FARMINGTON -- Hunter Nass' sack for a safety helped Farmington regain momentum in Friday's 24-6 victory against Rogers Heritage at Cardinals Stadium on Friday.

A punt by Tate Sutton pinned the War Eagles at the Cardinals' 2 early in the fourth quarter. Two plays later, Nass chased down sophomore quarterback Carter Hensley from behind for the safety with 9 minutes, 36 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter.

Another Sutton punt inside the 10-yard line resulted in a quick three-and-out, and solid field position for the Cardinals' offense at the Heritage 35 midway though the fourth quarter. It capitalized with a 28-yard field goal by Luis Zavala, and that was followed with a 22-yard interception return for a touchdown by Devonta Donovan to set the final score.

It was one of four interceptions by Farmington (1-0) as it turned up the pressure against Hensley.

"Our defense saved our bacon tonight," said Farmington coach Mike Adams. "We played two quarterbacks who hadn't taken a varsity snap before tonight, and we've had some injuries on our offensive line, so we knew it was going to be a struggle for us offensively.

"And our defense and special teams were huge. They made a lot of crucial plays and that safety (by Nass) deflated (Heritage)."

A blocked punt and 21-yard return for a touchdown by senior Caden Teague spotted the Cardinals a 12-0 lead early in the second quarter.

Following a defensive stand, the Cardinals struck first when senior quarterback Ian Cartwright connected with junior Caden Elsik, who turned a tunnel screen into a 36-yard touchdown reception and 6-0 lead less than four minutes into regulation.

Farmington's defense stiffened after Hensley hit fellow sophomore Tillman McNair in stride for a 41-yard pass on the game's opening play. It allowed just 56 yards the rest of the half, including 28 passing and 28 rushing.

The War Eagles' defense certainly had its moments. With Farmington driving as time ticked away in the second quarter, back-to-back sacks by Noah Fricke and Peyton Yager ended the half. It gave Heritage momentum, and they forced Farmington to punt to open the second half, including a big third-down sack by Seth Kendall.

But the War Eagles couldn't maintain momentum after a 2-yard touchdown plunge by Fricke trimmed the deficit to 12-6.

"That is the hardest I have ever seen this team play," Heritage coach Steve Hookfin said. "I watched film on them before I took the job, and that is the most fired up I have ever seen these guys, and we put together a scoring drive.

"For me as a head coach, I liked what I saw, and we played a lot of young guys. I loved our fight and the fact that we played hard because those are things we haven't done on a regular basis for a long time."

FOUR DOWNS

• The Cardinals played without three starting offensive linemen. Senior Andrew Wood and juniors Jackson Boudrey and Deklen Gardenhire are expected to return from injuries for next week's rivalry game at Prairie Grove.

• In addition to Thomas' two interceptions, the Cardinals' secondary combined for five first-half pass deflections, including Donovan and Myles Harvey with two apiece. Besides Donovan's interceptions return for a touchdown.

• Donovan was a weapon for the Cardinals as the junior finished with a game-best 7 receptions for 35 yards, mostly on screens, and 9 yards on two carries.

• Sutton, a senior, took most of the second-half snaps at quarterback for Farmington. After a successful junior high career, Sutton has battled injuries and the snaps Friday were the first of his varsity career. Cartwright, who started under center. He completed 9 of 14 passes for 71 yards and a touchdown while also rushing for 31 yards on five carries.