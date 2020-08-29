Phillips, Henry lift Pointers to victory

VAN BUREN -- Van Buren turned to senior playmakers Gary Phillips and Jaiden Henry in the fourth quarter to rally past Springdale 48-28 in a back-and-forth game Friday night at Blakemore Field.

Phillips rushed for 185 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries. He also completed 7 of 15 passes for 127 yards and a touchdown as Van Buren scored the game's final 21 points.

Henry did his part by returning a kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown and by catching two passes for 72 yards and a score.

"It might have not been pretty, but it is always nice to fix mistakes after wins instead of losses," Van Buren Coach Crosby Tuck said. "It says a lot about our team that we were able to find ways to win down the stretch. I loved the leadership I saw."

Springdale (0-1) scored 12 unanswered points in the third quarter to erase a 27-16 halftime deficit. But the Pointers took over from there.

Phillips dazzled past defenders for a 14-yard touchdown. Henry added a two-point conversion after a bad snap on the extra-point attempt for a 35-28 lead with 10 minutes remaining.

After forcing a three-and-out, Van Buren needed just one play to add to its lead. Phillips found Henry for a 62-yard scoring pass to take a 41-28 advantage.

"I am proud of the way our kids battled," Springdale Coach Zak Clark said. "But I feel we missed some opportunities. We were able to take the lead there, but we gave up some plays to two dynamic players in Henry and Phillips. They are all-state kids. They played like it in the fourth quarter."

Springdale was sparked by junior quarterback Landon Phipps, who finished 9 of 12 passing for 86 yards. He also rushed 21 times for 121 yards and three touchdowns.

"We felt like he gave us the best chance to win with his ability to run because of the short offseason," Clark said of Phipps earning the starting role. "We love what he brings with his leadership. He did a lot of good things tonight. He tried to carry the burden a little too much because he is so competitive. But he will learn a lot from this one."

Phipps guided the Bulldogs in the third quarter to back-to-back touchdown drives for a 28-27 lead. He scored on a 3-yard touchdown before running back Andre Sparks added a 17-yard touchdown run.

Van Buren overcame two lost fumbles and two interceptions.

"This wasn't the most clean win I have seen that is for sure," Tuck said. "But I'm very proud of my guys playing hard down the stretch. We found ways to find a win. With the offseason being limited, I think we knew the game might be sloppy. We need to overcome that moving forward if we want to accomplish our goals."