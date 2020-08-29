Vian rallies past Gravette

GRAVETTE -- Coach Kelby Bohannon knew it was going to be a tough task Friday night when his Gravette football team took the field at Lions Stadium to open the season against Vian, the defending Class 2A state runner-up in Oklahoma.

But the (0-1) Lions held their own through the first half and actually took an 8-6 lead midway through the third quarter, before giving way to the Wolverines (1-0) down the stretch in a 26-8 loss.

"I'm disappointed in the outcome; there's no doubt about that," Bohannon said. "But I do think our kids went and competed. We just made a lot of mistakes that we need to get corrected moving forward."

Vian wore down the Lion defense with a power running attack that racked up 353 yards on 44 carries. The Wolverines outgained Gravette 367-223 in total offense.

Vian finally broke a scoreless tie with 23 seconds left before halftime, when Diego Ramos hit Elijah Wright in the end zone with a 10-yard strike, giving the Wolverines a 6-0 lead at the intermission.

The lack of conditioning and preparation, due to the covid-19 pandemic was evident throughout the game, but something both teams fought through.

"I think you saw that on both sides of the field, with both teams losing a lot of kids to cramps, fatigue, all those things out there tonight," Bohannon said. "That's what we normally do in the offseason, is preparing for this demanding game. So you definitely saw the results of that."

Gravette began to air it out in the second half, which proved effective, as senior quarterback Cy Hilger completed 8 of 15 passes for 127 yards in the final two quarters. That included a 46-yard completion to Nick Pilkington to give the Lions an 8-6 lead with 8:04 left in the third period.

"I think we were able to spread them out a little bit in the third quarter and started going to the air some -- something we need to do this year," Bohannon said. "We've got a good quarterback and a couple of receivers that we can get the ball to. We just didn't have enough gas in the tank at the end of the game."

From there, it was all Vian, including a pair of scoring runs by Javyn Wright.

Gravette did mount a steady 16-play drive in the fourth quarter but was stopped on downs at the Wolverine 5.

Vian defensive tackle Solomon Wright did not suit up for the Wolverines on Friday night for undisclosed reasons. The 6-1, 270-pound Wright is an Arkansas Razorback commit, who flipped from Texas Tech in July.

This started a three-game stretch against Oklahoma teams for Gravette to begin the season. The Lions travel to Inola next Friday, then to Pryor the following week. Vian will host Eufaula next Friday.