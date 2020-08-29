Saints show Wisdom in season-opening victory

Shiloh Christian linebacker Ben Baker (13) sacks Pea Ridge quarterback Logan Stewart during the Saints’ 47-14 victory over the Blackhawks on Friday night. More photos online at at arkansasonline.com/829shiloh. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)

SPRINGDALE -- If Eli Wisdom had any pre-game jitters, the Shiloh Christian sophomore certainly didn't show them.

Wisdom, making his first varsity start, rushed for 131 yards and a touchdown and fired a touchdown pass to lead the Saints to a 47-14 victory over Pea Ridge in the season-opener for both teams at Champions Stadium on Friday.

Wisdom led the Saints on an opening 65-yard scoring drive, highlighted by a 50-yard third-down pass to Cam Wiedemann. Wisdom later added an 18-yard run to set up the first of three Wiedemann touchdowns to get the Saints (1-0) off and running.

"I thought he was extremely explosive," said Shiloh Christian Coach Jeff Conaway of Wisdom's performance. "If he gets a crease, he takes advantage of it. He was one of the reasons in that first half that we were really able to spread it out and our run game was highly effective. We were doing some things where he was given the option of reading a defender and he did a great job as a sophomore quarterback of making those decisions."

Pea Ridge (0-1), which was elevated to Class 5A this season, drove 80 yards to tie the game at 7-7 with 3:02 left in the first quarter. The Blackhawks used 15 plays to cover the distance with quarterback Logan Stewart hooking up with Zak Withrow on a 35-yard strike, then later scrambling 10 yards on fourth-and-9 to keep the drive alive. Stewart capped the drive with a 1-yard keeper.

The game was tied for just a matter of seconds. On the ensuing kickoff, Shiloh Christian's Ben Baker scored on an 80-yard return for a 13-7 lead. The Saints never looked back.

Shiloh Christian led 27-7 at the half. Wisdom hit Jacob Solomon for an 18-yard touchdown strike for a 20-7 advantage, On the Saints' final scoring drive of the half, Wisdom broke off a 58-yard dart to the Pea Ridge 22, then raced into the end zone on the next play.

The Saints' defense was solid after the Pea Ridge scoring drive and came up with several key stops to thwart Blackhawk drives in the first half. Drew Dudley came up with an interception of a Stewart pass in the third quarter and the Saints also forced and recovered a Pea Ridge fumble.

Shiloh Christian increased its lead to 47-7 with 1:44 left in the third quarter on Baker's 13-yard scoring run.

Pea Ridge drove for a late score as Carlos Martinez and Joe Adams led a 76-yard drive. Martinez had runs of 20 and 12 yards, and Adams capped the drive with a 25-yard touchdown run.

Conaway, like coaches across the state who were able to start the season this week after covid-19 threatened to keep the season on the sideline, said he was pleased with his team's overall performance Friday night.

"In all three phases, I felt like our team flew around and executed fairly well for the first game of a really unique and odd season not having spring or summer. There were a lot of mistakes and a lot of penalties, but to be able to win the way we did, I was very pleased with how we executed."