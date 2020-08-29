Suarez drives in three runs as Reds fend off Cubs

Eugenio Suarez (42) went 3 for 3, hit a home run and drove in 3 runs to help lead the Cincinnati Reds to a 6-5 victory over the visiting Chicago Cubs on Friday night. (AP/Aaron Doster)

CINCINNATI -- Eugenio Suarez and Jesse Winker homered, helping Tyler Mahle and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Chicago Cubs 6-5 on Friday night.

Suarez went 3 for 3 and drove in 3 runs, taking another step forward after slumping for much of the season. Winker had two hits and scored twice.

Mahle (1-1) shook off a slow start on his way to 11 strikeouts over 6 2/3 innings. The right-hander pitched shutout ball after surrendering home runs by Anthony Rizzo and Kyle Schwarber in the first.

NL Central-leading Chicago dropped its third consecutive game. Willson Contreras and Jason Heyward homered in the ninth, but Raisel Iglesias got two outs for his fourth save.

Cincinnati went ahead to stay with two runs in the fourth. Winker hit a tying drive for his ninth home run, and Matt Davidson made it 3-2 with an RBI single against Kyle Hendricks (3-4).

Suarez added a two-run single with two out in the fifth, and Freddy Galvis hit an opposite-field drive to right on Kyle Ryan's first pitch of the eighth for his sixth home run.

Hendricks allowed 5 runs and a season-high 10 hits in 6 innings. The right-hander also lost at Cincinnati on July 29, surrendering six runs in 4 1/3 innings.

Rizzo hit Mahle's second pitch of the game deep into the right-field seats for his sixth home run of the season. It was his 19th at Great American Ball Park and No. 29 overall against the Reds, two more than he has against any other team.

Suarez led off the second with his seventh home run, a fly ball that barely cleared the fence in left. He has homered in two consecutive games.

PHILLIES 7, BRAVES 4 (11) Scott Kingery hit a three-run homer off Mark Melancon with two outs in the 11th inning as host Philadelphia won its fourth consecutive game.

BREWERS 9, PIRATES 1 Jedd Gyorko homered twice and Corbin Burnes struck out 10 in six innings to lead host Milwaukee past Pitt-burgh.

DIAMONDBACKS 7, GIANTS 4 Zac Gallen earned his first win of the season, Starling Marte had two hits and two RBI and host Arizona snapped an eight-game losing streak.

PADRES 10, ROCKIES 4 Ty France had four RBI and visiting San Diego overcame an early four-run deficit. Eric Hosmer and Wil Myers each contributed four hits as part of San Diego’s 19-hit attack.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BLUE JAYS 5, ORIOLES 4 (10) In Buffalo, N.Y., Randal Grichuk hit a two-run home run with two outs in the 10th inning, lifting Toronto past Baltimore.

WHITE SOX 6, ROYALS 5 Yasmani Grandal hit his third career game-ending home run in the ninth after a defensive miscue as host Chicago topped Kansas City.

ANGELS 3, MARINERS 2 Mike Trout homered and Justin Upton delivered the tiebreaking RBI single in the sixth inning as Los Angeles won back-to-back games for only the second time all season.

INTERLEAGUE

METS 6-4, YANKEES 4-3 Dominic Smith hit the go-ahead home run in his first game since tearfully pleading for help combating racial inequality, and the Mets beat the crosstown Yankees in the opener of a doubleheader. The Mets also won the second game when pinch-hitter Amed Rosario connected for a two-run home run off of Aroldis Chapman in the bottom of the seventh inning.

INDIANS 14, CARDINALS 2 Franmil Reyes homered and drove in five runs, Carlos Santana hit a home run and scored four times and visiting Cleveland routed St. Louis.

RANGERS 6, DODGERS 2 Derek Dietrich led off the Texas seventh inning with a tiebreaking home run and the host Rangers beat Los Angeles. RAYS 2, MARLINS 0 Ryan Yarbrough and two relievers combined on a five-hitter, and AL East leader Tampa Bay won its third game in a row by beating host Miami.

NATIONALS 10, RED SOX 2 Max Scherzer struck out 11 in six innings, and Juan Soto and Howie Kendrick hit back-to-back home runs in visiting Washington’s five-run third.

Cincinnati Reds' Jose Garcia singles in the sixth inning during a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Cincinnati, Friday, Aug. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Chicago Cubs' Willson Contreras hits a solo home run in the ninth inning during a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Friday, Aug. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Chicago Cubs' Willson Contreras runs the bases after hitting two-run home run in the ninth inning during a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Friday, Aug. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Friday’s games

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Philadelphia 7, Atlanta 4 (11)

Cincinnati 6, Chicago Cubs 5

Milwaukee 9, Pittsburgh 1

San Diego 10, Colorado 4

Arizona 7, San Francisco 4

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Toronto 5, Baltimore 4 (10)

Chicago White Sox 6, Kansas City 5

LA Angels 3, Seattle 2

Oakland at Houston, ppd.

Minnesota at Detroit, ppd., rain

INTERLEAGUE

NY Mets 6-4, NY Yankees 4-3

Tampa Bay 2, Miami 0

Washington 10, Boston 2

Texas 6, LA Dodgers 2

Cleveland 14, St. Louis 2