Turnovers lead to Conway romp

Fayetteville running back Kameron Ingram gets tripped up by Conway’s Tyler Garlington in the first half Friday in Conway. The Wampus Cats won 38-21. (Special to the NWA Democrat-Gazette/Mike Kemp)

CONWAY -- A scoring barrage from new-look Conway helped ensure that Fayetteville's most recent trip to Central Arkansas was no better than its previous one.

The Wampus Cats scored 38 unanswered points over the second and third quarters to dismantle the Bulldogs 38-21 in the season opener Friday night at John McConnell Stadium.

Senior quarterback Ben Weese completed 20 of 40 passes for 291 yards and 2 touchdowns for Conway (1-0), which got off to a slow start but followed the lead of its defense to take it to Fayetteville.

The Wampus Cats picked off Bulldog quarterback Owen McCone four times in the first half to help erase a double-digit deficit.

"We got some breaks there, which always helps," Conway Coach Keith Fimple said. "Turnovers are always huge, and it's something we preach all the time. Shoot, I've actually preached it for 25 years now.

"The thing is in high school football, getting those turnovers are big. Usually, we try to work on creating those twice a week, so it's good to see those kids be rewarded for the things they're practicing."

The Wampus Cats have also done a great deal of work trying to fine-tune its up-tempo style of play under new offensive coordinator Mark Kelley. The former Searcy head coach joined the Conway staff in May and has been implementing his system since June.

According to Fimple, the Wampus Cats are far from a polished product, but they're getting there.

"We started on June 3 with it, and it's still a work in progress," he explained. "Mark Kelley is arguably one of the best play-callers in the state of Arkansas, and we got blessed that he wanted to come over here to Conway. I tell you what, it's just good to have him on our side."

Senior running back Jamaal Bethune carried 19 times for 130 yards and 1 touchdown while classmate Bryce Bohanon caught six passes for 100 yards.

The last time Fayetteville faced a team from the 7A-Central Conference on the road, it left Bryant with a 42-14 loss in last year's quarterfinals. But the Bulldogs busted out to a 14-point advantage in the first quarter against the Wampus Cats thanks to a pair of impressive drives.

Fayetteville (0-1) drove 70 yards in six plays on the game's opening series and scored when McCone hit junior wide receiver Jalen Blackburn with a 45-yard touchdown with 10:03 showing.

The Bulldogs tacked on their second score two possessions later after junior linebacker Kaiden Turner intercepted Weese at the Wampus Cats' 47. Senior running back Kameron Ingram plunged in from a yard out eight plays afterwards to put Fayetteville up 14-0.

But yards were hard to come by for the Bulldogs for the remainder of the half. Fayetteville generated just 36 yards of offense on its next six possessions and turned the ball over three times.

"We started fast, but we got really sloppy," Fayetteville Coach Casey Dick said. "That's not who we are, and that's not who we're going to be moving forward. We were doing things that can be corrected, and that's what I told our kids.

"Conway did a good with their secondary rolling downhill and filling the alleys with their corners and safeties. But we've got to do a better job of executing, and we will."

Weese's 23-yard touchdown pass to senior wide receiver Micah Mosby on the first play of the second quarter cut Conway's deficit in half while starting its game-changing surge.

Freshman kicker Adrian Mejia nailed a 27-yard field goal on the Wampus Cats' next trip, and Bethune's 4-yard touchdown with 1:57 left gave Conway a 17-14 lead, its first of the game.

The Wampus Cats pushed their lead to 10 after senior defensive back Tyler Garlington picked up a fumble from Fayetteville's Isaiah Sategna on the following kickoff and returned it 19 yards for a score.

Conway continued its dominance immediately after halftime. Bohanon returned the second-half kickoff 70 yards for a touchdown, and Weese tossed a 19-yard score to senior receiver Dylan Silverman-Barnes with 7:30 remaining in the third quarter to open up a 38-14 cushion.

Senior running back Konley Hudson, who finished with 90 yards rushing on 15 carries for Fayetteville, cut into the Wampus Cats' lead with a 2-yard touchdown with 9:30 left in the game. But that would be as close as the Bulldogs would get.