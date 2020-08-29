Warriors scorch Tigers in fourth

CentrLittle Rock Central running back Jeremiah Sample (28) navigates through Little Rock Christian’s defense during the first quarter Friday at Quigley Stadium in Little Rock. Little Rock Christian won 57-35. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Justin Cunningham)

Two seniors led Little Rock Christian to a successful debut against an opponent from the state's largest classification.

Utility back Corey Platt had two scoring receptions and ran for a third touchdown and Isaiah Hankins kicked three field goals as Class 5A Little Rock Christian pulled away late in a 57-35 season-opening victory over Class 7A Little Rock Central on a muggy Friday night at Quigley Stadium.

The Warriors trailed 35-30 entering the fourth quarter before scoring four touchdowns in a nine-minute span, a flurry that included a go-ahead 45-yard reception by Platt with 10:30 remaining.

Platt, who has orally committed to Arkansas State, followed with a 1-yard touchdown run out of the Wildcat for a 43-35 lead with 6:50 remaining.

Hankins had given Little Rock Christian a 30-21 halftime lead with a 46-yard field goal on the final play of the second quarter. He had earlier kicked field goals of 36 and 30 yards. Platt also had a 67-yard touchdown reception in the first half.

"Corey Platt, I think, is the best player in the state," Little Rock Christian Coach Eric Cohu said after his program's 16th consecutive regular-season victory. "He can play safety, receiver, tailback, Wildcat quarterback. The guy did it all tonight. Isaiah's the best kicker in the state, I'm sure, and one of the best regionally."

The Warriors finished with 434 total yards, almost evenly split between rushing (215) and passing (219).

Senior quarterback Colin Cooper completed 9 of 18 passes for 219 yards and 3 touchdowns. Cooper also ran six times for 88 yards. Junior tailback Jayvean Dyer-Jones ran 16 times for 90 yards and 2 touchdowns (15 and 17 yards). The 17-yard run, which came two plays after a blocked punt, extended Little Rock Christian's lead to 50-35 with 4:14 remaining in the game. Dyer-Jones is the cousin of former Little Rock Christian tailback Michael Dyer, the state's all-time rushing leader.

Little Rock Christian's final touchdown came on a 105-yard interception return by junior cornerback Miles Howard with 1:23 remaining.

Central senior quarterback Lawson Gunn completed 15 of 28 passes for 211 yards and 3 touchdowns and ran 17 times for 85 yards and 1 touchdown. Senior tailback Samuel Franklin ran 17 times for 115 yards and caught a 25-yard touchdown pass.

The Tigers finished with 488 total yards.

"Central is one of the most historical programs in the nation," Cohu said. "To be able to play a 7A playoff team and to beat them ... we're still a young team and emerging. We had about five starters returning on both sides of the ball. We don't have a lot of depth right now. It was a great test for us."

Little Rock Christian launched its varsity program in 2002 and Cohu led the Warriors to the 5A state championship in 2018 and a runner-up finish last fall.