BROKEN ARROW (OKLA.) 50, BENTONVILLE WEST 23

A fumble that Bentonville West's defense caused actually helped lead to the Wolverines' downfall Saturday afternoon.

RJ Spears-Jennings scooped up teammate Maurion Horn's fumble and ran uncontested for 12 yards and a touchdown as Broken Arrow went on to claim a victory over Bentonville West before a national TV audience at Broken Arrow Memorial Stadium.

The Wolverines had scored 17 unanswered points to pull within 29-23 when their defense caused Horn to fumble at the Bentonville West 12. The ball rolled among three Tigers before Spears-Jennings picked it up and cruised into the end zone for the score, making it a 36-23 game with 4:49 left in the third quarter.

"We're just a young football team," West Coach Bryan Pratt said. "We're a young team that hasn't had a lot of time. We're not making excuses, but they're a good football team. They have 6,000 kids in their school; they're supposed to be good.

Broken Arrow (1-0) led 29-6 after a safety when the ball was snapped over punter Trenton Davis' head and out of the end zone. West, however, started its comeback attempt when Carlos Hall scored on a 2-yard run with 1:45 before halftime, and Konnor Brown's 23-yard field goal as time expired pulled the Wolverines within 29-16 at halftime.

West then took the second-half kickoff and moved 80 yards in 11 plays, with Hall scoring on a 1-yard run to make it a 29-23 game with 7:24 left in the third quarter. Broken Arrow, however, needed only five plays to get into scoring position before Spears-Jennings made the most of Horn's fumble.