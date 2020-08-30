Cowboys look for ways to contribute

FRISCO, Texas -- Cameron Erving finished putting gas in his beautiful, new truck and was pulling back onto the road when another car drove up alongside him.

The man lowered his window, clearly trying to get Erving's attention. The Cowboys hulking offensive lineman began to smile, preparing for the compliment he was about to receive on his truck.

Instead, the man called him the N-word.

"It caught me off guard," Erving said of that moment in Tennessee a couple of years ago. "It just reminded me, these things do exist.

"It's just the truth."

Police brutality and social justice are again at the forefront of a national discussion. But there are examples that don't fall under the umbrella of systemic racism, glimpses of hatred that rob small moments of joy that can never be recovered.

These are the sort of conversations taking place at The Star this week as the Cowboys continue to practice. That's not universal across the NFL.

Nine teams took Thursday off to focus on an appropriate response to this summer of discord. A smattering of teams didn't practice on Friday, either.

The Cowboys respect the decisions made by those clubs. They have chosen a different approach.

"At the end of the day, we've still got a job to do," cornerback Anthony Brown said. "We're still trying to get better every day.

"But we're not going to ignore the things that are happening outside this building and we're going to do what we can to make things better."

Mike McCarthy has stood in front of the Black players on this team, acknowledging he's a white man trying to gain a clear understanding of what they face. The head coach views his role at the moment as one of listening and offering support.

An open forum took place Thursday afternoon at 2:45 where everyone had the opportunity to be heard. McCarthy said the dialogue was good. Executive vice president Stephen Jones was also present.

Jerry Jones wasn't. The owner was out of town. But the elder Jones did his customary segment on 105.3 The Fan Friday morning, calling these "disheartening times," adding he wanted the Cowboys "to be emboldened to be a part of change."

The question is how to bring about that change.

"This is an issue of high concern," McCarthy said. "It's on their hearts. It's not only personal to their specific family or where they're from, but it's something that they're bothered by it.

"The energy of how do you move this opportunity into action has really been the primary focus."

Players who have spoken to the media in recent days have stressed the importance of responding with a unified voice and statement. The players will break into smaller groups in the coming days to brainstorm before they come back together as a team to discuss this further.

"Nobody is blind to it," right tackle La'el Collins said. "We're just trying to see what we can do.

"We don't know. We play ball and we focus on being a team and stuff like that. But the reality is when you walk out of here, there's real stuff going on in the world, so we try to stay together and set an example.

"Now, we're just trying to figure out what we can do to help."

Meet with local law enforcement. Meet with local legislatures, mayors and politicians. These are some of the ideas that have been bandied about as the Cowboys work to formulate a response.

Erving started eight games at left tackle for the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. This is his first season with Dallas.

The backup swing tackle sometimes finds it difficult to put words to the anger and frustration he feels. When he talks about privilege some enjoy, he doesn't consider it an indictment.

It's simply a reality.

Erving knows these conversations are tough and that people are afraid of being crucified for saying the wrong thing when they share their thoughts. That doesn't mean those conversations don't take place.

"If I'm given a platform right now to speak, I have to be truthful, regardless of any repercussions," Erving said. "And I don't want to offend anyone or rub anyone the wrong way, but that's just the truth. You'd be blind to not see what's going on in America right now.

"Police brutality is something that has to be truly addressed. It doesn't just need to be a headline for a few days and then it goes away and things continue to be status quo. It has to be true change."