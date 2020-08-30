CROSSETT 26, OSCEOLA 20
OSCEOLA -- Tyriq Jones had two rushing touchdowns as Crossett (1-0) defeated Osceola (0-1) at Seminole Stadium.
Kameron Williams had a 26-yard touchdown reception from Jones.
Jackson Moore also returned a punt 70 yards for another score for the Eagles.
