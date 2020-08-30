Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Elections Coronavirus 🔵 Covid Classroom Cooking Families Core values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

CROSSETT 26, OSCEOLA 20

Today at 2:11 a.m.

CROSSETT 26, OSCEOLA 20

OSCEOLA -- Tyriq Jones had two rushing touchdowns as Crossett (1-0) defeated Osceola (0-1) at Seminole Stadium.

Kameron Williams had a 26-yard touchdown reception from Jones.

Jackson Moore also returned a punt 70 yards for another score for the Eagles.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT