Deer 'season' starts now

Trail cameras document the presence and quality of deer when a hunter isn’t present. After chronicling its growth on camera for years, the author killed this ancient buck during the 2019 modern gun season in one of the few times it ever appeared in daylight. It was estimated to be more than 8 years old, but 2019 was the only year that it had the required three points on one antler. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette)

September's arrival means deer hunters will soon be busy preparing their hunting spots for autumn.

There's a lot of work to be done, such as repairing stands, identifying spots for new stands, cutting shooting lanes, placing trail cameras and sprucing up food plots. While we're working, our eyes are open to all the little clues that might give us a better chance at seeing deer in October and November. While we're working, we'll look for oak trees bearing acorns, persimmons, muscadines and succulent leafy browse items. These will paint a picture that reveals how deer will transition from one food source to another as the weeks progress.

Site preparation probably will be more intense this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Many hunters who are out of work, working reduced hours or on furlough have more time to spend in the woods right now than usual. It's also something we can safely do within social-distancing protocols. It gets us out of the house and into the fresh air of the deer woods, away from people and away from the constant drip of anxiety, anger and malcontent that permeates our social media feeds. Hopefully your time in the woods will bring you back home happier and more optimistic.

Stand maintenance

Our wet summer encouraged a lot of vegetation to grow up around our hunting stands, reducing visibility and creating safety hazards. Animals also have made themselves at home in our stands. It's time for a general fall cleaning.

You can remove small limbs with a pole saw. You'll need a chainsaw to cut down saplings that weren't a problem last year but grew to problematic heights over the summer.

The spoil has multiple uses. You can pile branches and brush to create habitat for rabbits, which in turn also creates rabbit hunting opportunities. Over the years I have learned the routes that deer most frequently use to traverse my hunting areas. I use saplings and other big spoil to create barriers along the sides of major trails that help funnel deer.

If you hunt leased land, know the landowner's policy for cutting. For example, most landowners expressly prohibit cutting pine trees that they have planted in cutovers. Do not cut any to create a shooting lane in a thicket. Violating this policy can result in a fine for your club and might even be grounds for expulsion from your club.

On the other hand, landowners often allow cutting volunteer pines, sweetgums and other non-marketable small hardwoods in streamside management zones. A policy for this kind of cutting is usually expressed in a club's bylaws.

If you hunt from wooden box stands, inspect for rotten steps and flooring. Repair as needed. If you hunt from metal box stands, make sure the welds on your ladder rungs are solid. Repair and replace siding if needed. Plywood siding will eventually rot and fall away no matter how many coats of paint you put on it. Fiberglass panels are much lighter and easier to handle, and they'll last a lot longer.

Remove squirrel nests and treat for wasp infestations. Owls often nest in my stands. They won't tolerate human encroachment and will vacate readily, but they make a mighty mess. Clean those up for your own good, especially if you want children and spouses to feel comfortable.

Trail cameras

Remote cameras enable hunters to evaluate their local deer herds and provide a solid estimate about buck-doe ratios and the number of fawns and yearlings. They also reveal the presence of mature bucks that you might not know exist. This encourages many hunters to resist shooting younger bucks to increase their chances of taking an old buck. It's taken me a long time to reach that stage in my hunting development, but a progression of photos allowed me to take an elderly buck in 2019 that had achieved legendary status in our club.

Cameras also reveal if deer are using certain trails and food sources. Most importantly, they reveal the times of day deer visit areas that cameras are watching.

Of course, checking your cameras allow deer to pattern you, as well. Frequently visiting your cameras can discourage deer from visiting photo sites in daylight. Some hunters eliminate this problem by using cameras they can check by smart phone or by internet. These cameras are also expensive and are more likely to be stolen.

If you check your cameras in person, do so at a set time. If deer are in the area when you visit, they won't go far. If they pattern your visits at 1 p.m., for example, they will be more likely to be comfortable there when you slip in for a morning or evening hunt.

Shooting lanes

As plants, shrubs and trees grow, their branches will spread out and impede sight lines and shooting lanes. It takes only one thin encroachment to deflect an arrow or a bullet and ruin not only a hunt, but a season. Such an oversight cost me a mature buck in Benton County several years ago.

Get in your stands and inspect your setup. You will quickly see what needs to be cut and, if necessary, what needs to come down. This can be tricky because we often forget that a deer does not stand very tall. High branches seldom impede a shot. It's the ground level stuff that will get you.

Mowing

As much as we like the appearance of manicured lanes, deer are more comfortable in thicker cover. Resist the urge to mow your lanes to lawn level. An elevated stand gives a clear view, so there's no harm in letting grass and weeds grow high. You will want to remove woody items that can deflect a shot, of course, but deer are more likely to enter overgrown weed and grass patches in daylight more than closely cut patches.

Buddy system

Maintenance time is more than work. It familiarizes yourself with your woods and helps build anticipation and excitement for the upcoming deer seasons. It's more fun if you share this time with a friend or family member, and it is safer with a companion, too. Ultimately, all your hard work will reward you with venison in the freezer and a new set of antlers for your trophy collection.

Trail cameras document the presence and quality of deer when a hunter isn’t present. After chronicling its growth on camera for years, the author killed this ancient buck during the 2019 modern gun season in one of the few times it ever appeared in daylight. It was estimated to be more than 8 years old, but 2019 was the only year that it had the required three points on one antler. This photo shows that by Nov. 3, the buck had broken the second point off the one beam. Remote cameras show subtle changes leading up to the hunting seasons. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette)

After a wet summer, brush can grow lush and thick around box stands. Cutting it now won’t scare deer from the area. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Bryan Hendricks)