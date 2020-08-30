MLB calendar

Monday Last day during the season to trade a player.

Sept. 15 Last day to be contracted to an organization and be eligible for postseason roster.

Sept. 29-30 Wild-card games.

Oct. 15 International amateur signing period closes, 4 p.m. Central.

Oct. 20 World Series starts.

October TBA Trading resumes, day after World Series.

November TBA Deadline for teams to make qualifying offers to their eligible former players who became free agents, fifth day after World Series.

November TBA Deadline for free agents to accept qualifying offers, 15th day after World Series.

Dec. 2 Last day for teams to offer 2021 contracts to unsigned players on their 40-man rosters.

Dec. 6 Hall of Fame Golden Days Era committee vote announced, Dallas.

Dec. 7-10 Winter meetings, Dallas.

2021

Jan. 15 International amateur signing period opens.

Feb. 1-19 Salary arbitration hearings, Scottsdale, Ariz.

Feb. 17 Voluntary reporting date for pitchers, catchers and injured players.

Feb. 22 Voluntary reporting date for other players.

Feb. 27 Mandatory reporting date.

March 15 Last day to place a player on waivers for 30 days termination pay.

March 27 Last day to offer a retention bonus to an eligible player attending spring training with a minor league contract.

March 30 Last day to place a player on waivers for 45 days termination pay.

April 1 Opening day, active rosters reduced to 26 players.

July 13 All-Star Game, Atlanta.

July 25 Hall of Fame induction, Cooperstown, N.Y.

Dec. 1 Collective bargaining agreement expires, 10:59 p.m. Central.

Dec. 15 International amateur signing period closes.