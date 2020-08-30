Molina's miscue costs Cardinals in loss to Indians

St. Louis Cardinals' Yadier Molina, left, is tagged out by Cleveland Indians first baseman Carlos Santana (41) during the 12th inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)

ST. LOUIS -- Tyler Naquin hit a go-ahead double in the 12th inning, then Yadier Molina made a baserunning blunder and got trapped for the final out Saturday to give the Cleveland Indians a 2-1 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals.

A day after getting 20 hits in a rout, the Indians totaled just five in winning their fourth in a row.

Naquin doubled off Alex Reyes (1-1) to drive in pinch runner Mike Freeman, who started the inning at second base. That was Cleveland's only hit after the eighth inning.

Molina, who grounded into an inning-ending double play in the 11th with runners on first and second, began the 12th at second base as the automatic runner under MLB's extra-inning rule.

The slow-footed Molina moved to third on a wild pitch by Brad Hand, and stayed there when Dexter Fowler grounded out.

Matt Carpenter followed with a grounder that first baseman Carlos Santana fielded near the bag. He touched the base for an out, then bobbled the ball for a moment.

Molina was partly down the line toward home, and Santana cut across the diamond with the ball. Molina put up his hands, appearing to indicate he thought Carpenter's grounder was foul, and was easily tagged out in a rundown to complete a double play.

St. Louis had the bases loaded with two outs in the tenth inning, but Nick Wittgren (2-0) induced Paul DeJong to pop out to third base to end the inning.

Hand wound up with his 10th save.

RAYS 4, MARLINS 0 Joey Wendle doubled twice and drove in two runs as Tampa Bay shut out Miami for the second day in a row. Five Rays pitchers combined on a three-hitter as Tampa Bay won its fourth consecutive game. Josh Fleming (2-0) struck out six in 5 1/3 innings.

YANKEES 2, METS 1 Clint Frazier scored the winning run on Dellin Betances’ wild pitch in the ninth inning, and the Yankees beat the Mets. DODGERS 7, RANGERS 4 Max Muncy drove in four runs for Los Angeles in a victory over host Texas.

RED SOX 5, NATIONALS 3 Xander Bogaerts hit an early three-run home run and Boston’s bullpen finished with 6 2/3 scoreless innings, lifting the host Red Sox over Washington.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

PHILLIES 4, BRAVES 1 In Philadelphia, Rhys Hoskins had three hits, including a three-run home run, to lead Philadelphia to its fifth consecutive victory.

BREWERS 7, PIRATES 6 Eric Sogard bailed out All-Star closer Josh Hader by hitting his first career walkoff home run, a two-run shot that lifted Milwaukee over Pittsburgh.

CUBS 3-5, REDS 0-6 Nick Castellanos raced home on Craig Kimbrel’s third wild pitch of the seventh inning, and Cincinnati avoided a doubleheader sweep by topping Chicago.

GIANTS 5, DIAMONDBACKS 2 In Phoenix, Evan Longoria hit two doubles and San Francisco beat Arizona.

ROCKIES 4, PADRES 3 Pinch-hitter Daniel Murphy hit a one-out RBI single in the ninth inning, lifting host Colorado over San Diego.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ROYALS 9, WHITE SOX 6 Maikel Franco and Ryan McBroom homered during Kansas City’s five-run seventh, and the Royals cooled off Chicago.

TIGERS 8-4, TWINS 2-2 In Detroit, Miguel Cabrera hit a tiebreaking two-run home run in the bottom of the fifth inning, lifting the Tigers to a victory and a doubleheader sweep of Minnesota. Rookie Tarik Skubal (1-1) allowed two runs in five innings in the second game for his first big league win, and Matthew Boyd (1-4) contributed his first quality start of the year in the opener.

ASTROS 4-6, ATHLETICS 2-3 Kyle Tucker hit a bases-clearing triple, George Springer homered and Houston beat Oakland for a doubleheader sweep. In the first game, Lance McCullers Jr. pitched six effective innings, Tucker hit a three-run home run and Josh Reddick also connected. BLUE JAYS 5, ORIOLES 0 Taijuan Walker pitched six shutout innings in his Toronto d

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina (4) watches as Cleveland Indians' Mike Freeman scores a run during the 12th inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)

Cleveland Indians' Tyler Naquin hits an RBI-double during the 12th inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals in St. Louis, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)

St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Austin Gomber (36) delivers during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)

Saturday’s games

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Philadelphia 4, Atlanta 1

Chicago Cubs 3-5, Cincinnati 0-6

Milwaukee 7, Pittsburgh 6

Colorado 4, San Diego 3

San Francisco 5, Arizona 2

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Detroit 8-4, Minnesota 2-2

Kansas City 9, Chicago White Sox 6

Houston 4-6, Oakland 2-3

Toronto 5, Baltimore 0

Seattle at LA Angels, (n)

INTERLEAGUE

NY Yankees 2, NY Mets 1

Cleveland 2, St. Louis 1 (12)

Tampa Bay 4, Miami 0

LA Dodgers 7, Texas 4

Boston 5, Washington 3