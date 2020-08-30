Not the Seasons I Expected Blant Hurt

Are you itching for college football to get going? Looking for something to keep you grounded during what promises to be a season unlike no other?

Over the next 12 weeks, our Sunday edition will feature excerpts from “Not the Seasons I Expected,” a new memoir by Blant Hurt. The book — billed as a “fan’s memoir” — recounts his life and times as a college football fan.

Moreover, as a native of Jonesboro and a long-ago graduate of the University of Arkansas, it should come as no surprise that Hurt is a Razorback enthusiast.

The first excerpt from “Not the Seasons I Expected,” which appears on 6C today, tells how and why Hurt came to write a book about his fandom. It also delves into the first Razorback game he remembers, when, as a 9-year old, he watched the Big Shootout of 1969 on the TV in his grandmother’s living room.

As Hurt’s story unfolds in the coming weeks, he will draw on his love of narrative and storytelling to drill down deep inside himself and explore the soul of a college football fanatic.

So, no matter what lies in store for this college football season, look here for excerpts from a sports book that focuses on the hopes and dreams of the people in the bleachers, rather than the ones on the playing field.