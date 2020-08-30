Persistent Hogs pick up where Rebels drop off

Hard work and relationships have the University of Arkansas back in contention for cornerback MJ Daniels.

Daniels, 6-3, 188 pounds, of Lucedale (Miss.) George County is a former Ole Miss commitment who announced a top four of Texas A&M, Mississippi State, Georgia and Ole Miss on Aug. 22 while also saying his recruitment was still open.

The Hogs didn't slow down their recruitment after Daniels announced his top four. That and his confidence in Razorbacks Coach Sam Pittman has the Hogs back in the running.

"The thing about Arkansas, Coach Pittman is back, and he's trying to get a lot of great players on that team," Daniels said. "I just believe in everything he's doing there and that's why I still talk to them every day."

He said Arkansas is more aggressive than others in recruiting him.

"I mean they're on me. They're more aggressive," said Daniels, who noted the coaches talk to his parents, too. "I don't go a day without talking to them.'

Daniels said he's communicating with Pittman, defensive coordinator Barry Odom and cornerbacks coach Sam Carter.

"They just tell me the things I need to know if I come there," Daniels said. "I have a great chance of playing early and get the best education I can get. It's a once-in-a-lifetime thing. You can only choose one college."

He and Carter have developed a tight bond, which has increased his interest in Arkansas.

"He's kind of young, he's not too much older than me, so we can just relate on everything that's going on today," Daniels said. "We talk about anything. I just enjoy talking to him all the time."

Daniels said two schools are standing out.

"Right now, Arkansas and Texas A&M," he said.

His college decision could be coming soon.

"I'm going to sign in December, but I'm going to commit here pretty soon, like in the next couple of weeks," Daniels said.

Choosing a school can be a challenge for young athletes being recruited by some of the top programs in the nation. The spiel from each school is enticing, and a prospect's thoughts can swing like a pendulum. Daniels will rely on his instinct.

"The hard thing about it is you have to trust yourself," Daniels said. "You talk to one coach one day and he'll promise you, 'You can come here and start.' Then you talk to another coach, and he'll tell you the same thing.

"You kind of confuse yourself all the time. You just have to go with your first mind and what you believe. That gut feeling. You have to stay off social media and listening to all those fans because they're not the ones that have to play at the end of the day, and they're not the ones coaching you."

Daniels recorded 151 rushing yards on 44 carries, had 16 receptions for 298 yards and 4 touchdowns, and completed 41 of 94 passes for 626 yards and 5 touchdowns as a junior.

Defensively, he had 23 tackles, a tackle for loss, 3 pass breakups and 4 interceptions.

National recruiting analyst Tom Lemming of CBS Sports Network rates Daniels a 3-star-plus prospect.

"It's just the great bond I have with the coaches there," Daniels said about his interest in UA. "I know with the people they already have committed, and if I possibly go there, we have a chance to change that program and bring it back to a championship level."

Email Richard Davenport at rdavenport@arkansasonline.com.

