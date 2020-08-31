Atlanta Braves' Marcell Ozuna hits an RBI-single off Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Blake Parker during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
BRAVES 12, PHILLIES 10 Austin Riley homered, doubled and drove in three runs in Atlanta's 10-run second inning, Dansby Swanson also went deep and the Braves held on for a wild victory in Philadelphia.
Atlanta Braves second baseman Johan Camargo, left, leaps over Philadelphia Phillies' J.T. Realmuto after forcing him out at second on a double play hit into by Jean Segura during the ninth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Philadelphia Phillies' JoJo Romero pitches during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Atlanta Braves' A.J. Minter pitches during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Jean Segura fields a ground out by Atlanta Braves' Nick Markakis during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.