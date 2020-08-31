FDA's chief vows an open vaccine search

Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn removes his face mask on Capitol Hill in Washington in this June 23, 2020, file photo. Hahn was attending a meeting of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce, where he was testifying on the Trump administration's response to the covid-19 pandemic. (Pool via AP / Kevin Dietsch )

The head of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration promised that the review of a potential covid-19 vaccine in the U.S. will be transparent to the public, with any clearance by the agency driven by data alone.

In an interview Sunday, Commissioner Stephen Hahn responded to questions about the different ways the FDA could clear a vaccine for use: either under an emergency authorization, likely based on more limited data and for use in a narrow group, or a broader approval that could lead to wider use.

"We've said all along we're not going to prejudge what mechanism we're going to use to authorize or approve a vaccine," Hahn told Bloomberg News by phone. "We're going to let the data dictate that. The data will dictate what kind of decision is made on the vaccine."

No decision has been made because the agency hasn't seen trial results yet, he said.

"I don't have a crystal ball. I don't know what the data look like," Hahn said.

Hahn was appointed by President Donald Trump late last year. Only months into his tenure he found himself at the center of the administration's response to the coronavirus, which has infected nearly 6 million Americans. A vaccine is considered crucial for ending the pandemic and reviving the U.S. economy.

A vaccine is also pivotal to Trump's reelection. The president has said a vaccine could be available by Election Day, Nov.3, and on Twitter has attacked Hahn's agency for harboring "deep state" staff slowing vaccine and drug work to hurt him politically.

There's no evidence that's the case, and in fact the agency found itself in the middle of turmoil over the past week after Hahn, at a news conference with Trump, announced the emergency authorization of a covid-19 therapy that uses blood plasma from recovered patients to treat current ones. Hahn overstated the benefits of the therapy -- and had his remarks echoed by others in the administration.

Hahn apologized a day later. But the error led to a week of criticism of the agency, and the removal of the FDA's new spokeswoman, Emily Miller, after less than two weeks on the job. Miller didn't respond to requests for comment Friday.

The result is an agency that has found itself trapped between Trump's accusations that it is moving too slowly and outside critics who fear White House pressure will cause it to rush a vaccine review, or clear a shot based on insufficient data about its safety and effectiveness.

Hahn, in the interview, said the agency will share as much of the data on any vaccine it reviews as is possible. The agency has scheduled an Oct. 22 meeting of outside experts to discuss a vaccine. At this point, however, large, final-stage trials of experimental shots by Pfizer, Moderna and others haven't been completed or offered enough data to make a public judgment on.

"We are committed to being transparent because we realize this is very important to the American people," he said. Last week, he said he was aware of the outside pressure from Trump and others, but emphasized the need for data to drive the agency's decision-making.

"What I tell internally our folks is they need to make the decisions based upon the data," Hahn said. "I have not reversed one of their decisions, nor do I intend to unless I think it's absolutely wrong. So, yeah, I listen to it, but it's not going to change what we do."

Hahn also said he would not be part of a decision to clear a vaccine that was politically driven.

"It would not be OK for me and I would not participate in any decision that was made on anything other than the science," he said.

DEATHS RISE

Coronavirus-related deaths in the United States passed 183,000 on Sunday as states hit hard by a surge of infections earlier in the summer continued to report high numbers of fatalities.

The country has reported at least 1,000 deaths per day for most of the past six weeks, pushing the death toll far beyond what officials optimistically predicted in the early stages of the pandemic.

Infections are rising sharply at the University of Alabama, where officials have reported more than 1,000 cases since classes began Aug. 19. The outbreak is one of the largest coronavirus clusters reported at any educational institution since the start of the new academic year.

Infections trended upward over the past week in Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, Minnesota and the Dakotas, and have flatlined in Illinois and Wisconsin, according to The Washington Post's tracking. North Dakota reported a single-day record of 374 cases on Saturday. In Iowa, daily infections have topped 1,000 for three days straight.

Deaths lagged behind the increase in cases across the U.S. South and West by several weeks but started rising in early July, according to tracking by The Post. Earlier in the pandemic, deaths followed infections more closely. Health experts say the longer time lag is probably the result of expanded testing, earlier diagnoses, and young, healthy people passing the virus on to older, more vulnerable adults, who die later of their infections.

INDIA A HOT SPOT

Also Sunday, India announced a record number of coronavirus infections for a single day as the world's second-most-populous nation becomes the latest epicenter of the pandemic.

As many as 78,761 new cases were reported Sunday, according to data from the Health Ministry. The U.S. had set the previous highest number for a single day at 77,638 on July 17, according to Agence-France Presse.

From a former president to multiple ministers in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Cabinet, the virus has spread farther from India's biggest cities to its vast hinterland, where most of the population lives and health infrastructure is mostly archaic. India has the most confirmed cases worldwide after the U.S. and Brazil, while it's fourth in deaths.

With one of the world's fastest-growing epidemics but also one of the lowest testing rates, India in late June started to use quick antigen tests to ramp up detection. But the tests, which can report false negatives as much as 50% of the time, threaten to obscure the true picture of its outbreak, further challenging containment efforts.

Between 25% and 30% of the country's daily tests now are rapid antigen tests, Balram Bhargava, director general of the Indian Council of Medical Research, told reporters at a briefing in New Delhi. It was the first time India's premier research group had broken down the testing data -- its website still does not specify what type of tests are being done in its daily data.

Despite the surge in recent weeks, India continues to ease restrictions as the economy faces the biggest contraction in four decades. The government announced new reopening steps Saturday that include permitting metro rail services to resume gradually starting Sept. 7, and barring provinces from local lockdowns other than in containment zones.

EUROPEAN SCHOOLS

In France, not all classrooms can safely reopen Tuesday, the country's education minister acknowledged Sunday, as a persistent rise in coronavirus infections jeopardizes the government's push to get 12.9 million schoolchildren back into class.

Like many governments around the world, France and Britain want to reopen schools this week to reduce the learning gaps between rich and poor students that were worsened by the virus lockdown this spring, and to get parents back to work and revive the ailing economy.

With several thousand new infections now reported in France each day, Education Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer told the Journal du Dimanche newspaper that some classes will remain closed when the nationwide reopening begins Tuesday, but "as few as possible."

With less than 48 hours to go before the first French school bells ring, he said openings and closures were "being decided by a day-by-day analysis based on the health situation of each territory."

French doctors published an appeal Saturday saying that the government's anti-virus measures for schools aren't strict enough. They urged masks for children as young as 6 and a mix of online and in-person schooling.

Currently, French schools are set to resume largely as normal, but with masks required all day for everyone 11 and older and some restrictions on movements and gatherings. In contrast, other European countries such as Denmark and many school districts in the U.S. are undergoing a full school day revamp that includes smaller classes, more teachers, more separation between students and classes, and a mix of in-class and online learning.

Teacher Cecile Cluchier is bracing to face the challenges in her preschool in the Paris suburb of Antony.

"Let's not fool ourselves," she said. "We know that with 25 pupils, we won't always be able to keep an eye on each of them," and ensure that every young child washes their hands constantly and keeps a proper distance from others.

She also wonders how she'll be able to teach early language skills and defuse tensions with her face hidden behind a mask.

"In preschool and in this underprivileged area, welcoming kids properly is very important," she said. "But now, they can't see my smile."

France reported 5,453 new infections Saturday, compared with several hundred a day in May and June. The national health service says the growth of covid-19 cases is now exponential, and neighboring countries have imposed quarantines or testing requirements for people coming from France.

The infections are also threatening the Tour de France, which kicked off Saturday amid unprecedented restrictions and worries that the world's premier cycling event won't make it to the finish line in Paris in three weeks.

In Britain, officials sought Sunday to reassure parents that schools can safely reopen. In an open letter, Education Secretary Gavin Williamson stressed the importance of having all children back in classrooms for the new school year.

"If a child is not in school, they stand to lose far more than just a few months of learning. It could well put a huge dent in their future life chances," he said.

In Germany, North Rhine-Westphalia, the only state to have required students in secondary schools to wear masks during lessons, is ending that practice Tuesday. Students will still have to wear masks at school outside of class.

​​​​​Information for this article was contributed by Drew Armstrong and Debjit Chakraborty of Bloomberg News; by Derek Hawkins of The Washington Post; and by Angela Charlton, Sylvia Hui and Alex Turnbull of The Associated Press.