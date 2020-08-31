Bullet grazes eye of Little Rock teen, police say

An 18-year-old man was standing outside his house in southwest Little Rock early Friday when a bullet grazed his eye, police said.

Timothy Ayers was struck in the top of his left eye while at his home, 90 S. Meadowcliff Drive, just before 4 a.m., according to a Little Rock police report.

Ayers told officers that the power had gone out shortly before and he did not know who shot him, the report states.

A witness told police that Ayers and another man were sitting in his car in front of Ayers’ Meadowcliff Drive address and that the other man had accidentally shot Ayers with a handgun, according to authorities.

Police said Ayers was transported to the UAMS Medical Center for treatment. The other man was taken into custody but was not immediately charged in the shooting, according to an online jail roster.