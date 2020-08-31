HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Rex Nelson's rankings after one week

Well, we got the first week in.
It’s going to be week-to-week in this year of the virus.
If you go to a game, keep your masks on and stay socially distanced. If you don’t, the governor will pull the plug.
What did we learn?
We learned that Bryant is again going to be something special. We had Benton ranked first in Class 6A coming into the game, but the Hornets made the Panthers look like a Class 2A squad en route to a 48-7 victory. Bryant is 13-0-1 in the Salt Bowl since 2006. Buck James is 5-0 as a coach in the series.
Pulaski Academy won a 48-34 against Joe T. Robinson in a shootout between the defending Class 5A and Class 4A state champions. Both teams are going to be good again.
And keep an eye on Conway in Class 7A. The Wampus Cats were impressive in a 38-21 victory over a quality Fayetteville squad.
Here are the updated rankings after one week of the regular season:
OVERALL
- Bryant
- North Little Rock
- Bentonville
- Pulaski Academy
- Greenwood
- Cabot
- West Memphis
- Conway
- Little Rock Christian
- Shiloh Christian
CLASS 7A
- Bryant
- North Little Rock
- Bentonville
- Cabot
- Conway
CLASS 6A
- Greenwood
- West Memphis
- Jonesboro
- Little Rock Parkview
- Benton
CLASS 5A
- Pulaski Academy
- Little Rock Christian
- Harrison
- Wynne
- Texarkana
CLASS 4A
- Shiloh Christian
- Joe T. Robinson
- Warren
- Ozark
- Arkadelphia
CLASS 3A
- Harding Academy
- Prescott
- Newport
- Hoxie
- Rison
CLASS 2A
- Fordyce
- Gurdon
- Magnet Cove
- Junction City
- McCrory