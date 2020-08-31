HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Rex Nelson's rankings after one week

Bryant running back Jamarien Bracey (3) hurdles Benton defensive back Cain Simmons (22) during the second quarter of the Salt Bowl on Saturday at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock. Bryant won 48-7. See more photos at arkansasonline.com/830salt/ (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)

Well, we got the first week in.

It’s going to be week-to-week in this year of the virus.

If you go to a game, keep your masks on and stay socially distanced. If you don’t, the governor will pull the plug.

What did we learn?

We learned that Bryant is again going to be something special. We had Benton ranked first in Class 6A coming into the game, but the Hornets made the Panthers look like a Class 2A squad en route to a 48-7 victory. Bryant is 13-0-1 in the Salt Bowl since 2006. Buck James is 5-0 as a coach in the series.

Pulaski Academy won a 48-34 against Joe T. Robinson in a shootout between the defending Class 5A and Class 4A state champions. Both teams are going to be good again.

And keep an eye on Conway in Class 7A. The Wampus Cats were impressive in a 38-21 victory over a quality Fayetteville squad.

Here are the updated rankings after one week of the regular season:

OVERALL

Bryant North Little Rock Bentonville Pulaski Academy Greenwood Cabot West Memphis Conway Little Rock Christian Shiloh Christian

CLASS 7A

Bryant North Little Rock Bentonville Cabot Conway

CLASS 6A

Greenwood West Memphis Jonesboro Little Rock Parkview Benton

CLASS 5A

Pulaski Academy Little Rock Christian Harrison Wynne Texarkana

CLASS 4A

Shiloh Christian Joe T. Robinson Warren Ozark Arkadelphia

CLASS 3A

Harding Academy Prescott Newport Hoxie Rison

CLASS 2A