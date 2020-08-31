Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Elections Coronavirus 🔵 Covid Classroom Cooking Families Core values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Rex Nelson's rankings after one week

by Rex Nelson | Today at 5:01 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Bryant running back Jamarien Bracey (3) hurdles Benton defensive back Cain Simmons (22) during the second quarter of the Salt Bowl on Saturday at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock. Bryant won 48-7. See more photos at arkansasonline.com/830salt/ (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)

Well, we got the first week in.

It’s going to be week-to-week in this year of the virus.

If you go to a game, keep your masks on and stay socially distanced. If you don’t, the governor will pull the plug.

What did we learn?

We learned that Bryant is again going to be something special. We had Benton ranked first in Class 6A coming into the game, but the Hornets made the Panthers look like a Class 2A squad en route to a 48-7 victory. Bryant is 13-0-1 in the Salt Bowl since 2006. Buck James is 5-0 as a coach in the series.

Pulaski Academy won a 48-34 against Joe T. Robinson in a shootout between the defending Class 5A and Class 4A state champions. Both teams are going to be good again.

And keep an eye on Conway in Class 7A. The Wampus Cats were impressive in a 38-21 victory over a quality Fayetteville squad.

Here are the updated rankings after one week of the regular season:

OVERALL

  1. Bryant
  2. North Little Rock
  3. Bentonville
  4. Pulaski Academy
  5. Greenwood
  6. Cabot
  7. West Memphis
  8. Conway
  9. Little Rock Christian
  10. Shiloh Christian

CLASS 7A

  1. Bryant
  2. North Little Rock
  3. Bentonville
  4. Cabot
  5. Conway

CLASS 6A

  1. Greenwood
  2. West Memphis
  3. Jonesboro
  4. Little Rock Parkview
  5. Benton

CLASS 5A

  1. Pulaski Academy
  2. Little Rock Christian
  3. Harrison
  4. Wynne
  5. Texarkana

CLASS 4A

  1. Shiloh Christian
  2. Joe T. Robinson
  3. Warren
  4. Ozark
  5. Arkadelphia

CLASS 3A

  1. Harding Academy
  2. Prescott
  3. Newport
  4. Hoxie
  5. Rison

CLASS 2A

  1. Fordyce
  2. Gurdon
  3. Magnet Cove
  4. Junction City
  5. McCrory
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT