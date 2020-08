High school rankings -- Jeremy Muck

Overall top 10

RK. TEAM;CONFERENCE;RECORD

Bryant 7A-Central 1-0

COMMENT Hornets overwhelmed county-rival Benton once again in Salt Bowl

North Little Rock 7A-Central 0-0

COMMENT Charging Wildcats open season at Springdale Har-Ber on Friday

Bentonville 7A-West 0-0

COMMENT No game for Tigers after Liberty North (Mo.) couldn't travel to Arkansas

Bentonville West 7A-West 0-1

COMMENT Wolverines showed signs of success, but Broken Arrow (Okla.) too much

Benton 6A-West 0-1

COMMENT Panthers will be fine; 2018 and 2019 Salt Bowl losses didn't stop state title run

Conway 7A-Central 1-0

COMMENT Wampus Cats looked good in big win over Fayetteville

Cabot 7A-Central 1-0

COMMENT Cabot trailed at halftime to Searcy but used solid second half to pick up win

Greenwood 6A-West 0-0

COMMENT Bulldogs begin Chris Young era Friday at Fort Smith Southside

Pulaski Academy 5A-Central 1-0

COMMENT Bruins' style of play wore down Joe T. Robinson in fourth quarter

Jonesboro 6A-East 1-0

COMMENT Three touchdowns in fourth quarter proved to be difference at LR Catholic

CLASS 7A

RK. TEAM CONF. REC.

CLASS 6A

RK. TEAM CONF. REC.

CLASS 5A

RK. TEAM CONF. REC.

CLASS 4A

RK. TEAM REC.

CLASS 3A

RK. TEAM CONF. REC.

CLASS 2A

