Troopers: Hit-and-run driver kills I-40 pedestrian in North Little Rock

FILE — An Interstate 40 sign is shown in this file photo.
A person died after being struck by a hit-and-run driver on Interstate 40 in North Little Rock early Saturday, troopers said.
A vehicle headed east on I-40 struck and killed a pedestrian, a male who wasn’t immediately identified, near the Dick Jeter Road exit shortly after 2:30 a.m., according to a preliminary report by state police. The driver fled the scene.
The road was dry and the weather was clear at the time of the accident.
The body has been taken to the state Crime Lab.
At least 405 people have died on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary numbers.
