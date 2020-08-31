ROGERS -- Austin Ernst walked around the No. 18 green with the confidence of an LPGA Tour veteran with a bag full of tour victories.

With a one-shot lead over Anna Nordqvist, who was in the group behind, Ernst's ball was about 40 feet from the pin at the par-5, 18th. The safe play was probably to lag the putt close for a tap-in birdie, but Ernst did not rocket up the leaderboard on Sunday without being ultra-aggressive.

With a new mallet putter, Ernst made an aggressive putt that just missed the cup to the left. She finished with a short tap-in birdie and locked up the LPGA Northwest Arkansas Championship on Sunday at Pinnacle Country Club with an 8-under 63 to finish at 20 under.

"I was going for it all the way there," Ernst said. "You've got a sort of a backstop on that hole, but I knew I needed to try to make that because someone could eagle that hole. I really thought I had made the putt, but it was only about a foot and-a-half out and I was able to tap it in."

The victory was only the second on the LPGA Tour for the former LSU Tiger who was decked out in purple Sunday. She earned $345,000 with the win, which comes on the heels of a fifth-place finish last week at the Women's British Open at Royal Troon.

Ernst trailed Nordqvist by four shots heading into the final round after Nordqvist fired a sizzling 62 on Saturday. Ernst opened the final round with six birdies on the front nine to climb the leaderboard.

"I knew I needed a really low score," Ernst said. "I kind of thought at the beginning of the week that 20 under would win, and I think that's what I got to. But you knew that out here, you needed to attack and you couldn't be afraid and couldn't just kind of middle of the green it all day.

"I just knew I needed to attack and make a lot of birdies."

Ernst caught the leader on the back nine and never relinquished it after she went to 19 under with a birdie at No. 14.

Photo by Charlie Kaijo

Former University of Arkansas standout Maria Fassi, who made the cut at the Northwest Arkansas Championship for the first time in four tries, finished tied for 15th and earned $28,249. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)

After Ernst sank her birdie putt to close the round, there was nothing left to do but watch as Nordqvist played No. 18. The eight-time tour winner put herself in a tough position with a poor drive, but she nearly pulled off a miracle third shot.

From just inside 100 yards, Nordqvist used a wedge to launch a shot that landed about 15 feet above the pin. The ball spun back and looked to be headed for the hole before sliding just past the cup for a stunning eagle that would have sent the tournament into a playoff.

"I mean, I played great this week," an emotional Nordqvist said after finishing with a par to go 18 under and a $201,031 payday. "I just felt like it wasn't really meant to be. On the back nine hit a lot of good putts, they just didn't go in. Two bad drives that kind of killed me a little bit."

The tournament was finally played after two delays related to the covid-19 pandemic. The event was played without fans who normally pack the grandstands.

There were also no electronic scoreboards on the course, which made it difficult to determine the leaderboard, Nordqvist said.

"There were a lot of positives this week," she said. "I felt like I did a lot of good things today, too. It just wasn't meant to be. The last couple of weeks have been a little bit of a struggle, so I'm glad things are moving in the right direction."

For Ernst, the drought of 144 LPGA events without a title is finally over. She was able to guzzle some champagne after the win, enjoying the fruits of a stellar weekend.

"Oh man, this feels good," Ernst said. "I've worked really hard. I think this [covid] break was fantastic for me. It helped me get my confidence back. I had a rough year last year after I played so well in 2018. So this just feels so good right now."

Former University of Arkansas standout Maria Fassi, who made the cut at this event for the first time in four tries, finished tied for 15th and earned $28,249. Stacy Lewis finished tied for 28th and earned $14,833 and Gaby Lopez tied for 59th and earned $5,746.