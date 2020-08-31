​​​​​Man hurt in McCain Mall shooting

One person was hurt in a shooting at the McCain Mall in North Little Rock, police said Monday. ( Staton Breidenthal)
North Little Rock police were investigating a shooting at the McCain Mall just after 4 p.m. on Monday in which one adult victim suffered a gunshot wound, according to a department spokesman.
Officer Joseph Green said in a phone interview shortly before 5 p.m. that the wounded man was transported to a hospital.
No further information was available at this time, according to Green.
