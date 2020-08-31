Mariners trade Nola to Padres

Seattle Mariners' Austin Nola (23) is greeted at home on his three-run home run by Kyle Lewis (1) and Kyle Seager during the third inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

BASEBALL

M's trade Nola to Padres

Seattle and San Diego completed a seven-player trade Sunday night, with catcher Austin Nola joining the contending Padres and prized outfield prospect Taylor Trammel going to the Mariners as centerpieces of the deal. Seattle sent Nola and right-handed relievers Austin Adams and Dan Altavilla to the Padres, while Trammell led a list of youngsters headed back to the Mariners. Also going to Seattle is infielder Ty France, catcher Luis Torres and reliever Andres Munoz. Nola is hitting .306 with five home runs and 19 RBI in 29 games.