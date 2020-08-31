Midway man jailed in Mountain Home on sexual assault charges

Police lights are shown in this file photo.
A 21-year-old Midway man is in the Baxter County jail in Mountain Home, charged with second-degree sexual assault.
Brennan Ray Mckenna is being held on $15,000 bond after being arrested over the weekend. He is accused of physically touching the private parts of a 24-year-old woman on Aug. 26, court documents state.
Mckenna could face between five and 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $15,000 if he is convicted of the Class B felony.
