Police: Oklahoma motorcyclist killed in Rogers hit-and-run

An Oklahoma motorcyclist was killed Saturday morning after a dirt bike ran a red light in Rogers and struck him, police said.

Gary Stennet, 45, of Welling was knocked off his Harley-Davidson FLHT after being struck by a Honda MX250 traveling east on West Olrich Street at South First Street, and was struck again by a second vehicle just after 10:40 a.m., a preliminary crash report states. Both drivers reportedly fled the scene.

Police said it was raining heavily and the road was wet at the time.

A call to Rogers police spokesman Keith Foster wasn't immediately returned early Monday afternoon.

At least 405 people have died in accidents on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary numbers.