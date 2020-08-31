Severe storms possible for NWA

Severe thunderstorms Monday morning resulted in a wet start to the work week for most of Northwest Arkansas.

Strong clusters of storms containing the possibility of large hail and damaging winds were moving across parts of northeast Oklahoma and west-central Arkansas, according to the National Weather Service. The service also said localized heavy rainfall could increase flash flood potential for some parts of Northwest Arkansas and the Fort Smith area.

The storms are expected to weaken around midmorning, but another round of storms is expected this afternoon as a cold front moves into the area, according to the service. Heavy rain, high winds and hail are all expected with the storms that move through this afternoon.

The Weather Service expects the active weather pattern to continue throughout the beginning of the week, with the potential for multiple rounds of thunderstorms through Wednesday.