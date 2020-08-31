Sections
Siloam Springs police seek robbery suspect

by Tracy Neal | Today at 11:59 a.m.
Siloam Springs police were searching Monday for the man who stole a vehicle at knife point, Capt. Derek Spicer said.

Spicer, spokesman for the Siloam Springs Police Department, said the man entered the vehicle Sunday at the James Butts Baseball Complex and stole several items. Spicer said the owner of the vehicle confronted the man, and he brandished a knife and stole the vehicle.

The vehicle was recovered in the downtown area of Siloam Springs, Spicer said.

The suspect is described as 5-feet, 10-inches tall with a slim build, Spicer said. The man was wearing a gray Arkansas Razorback hooded sweatshirt, black shoes and black pants, he said.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call police at (479) 524-4118 or email tips@siloamsprings.com.

