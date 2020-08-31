Suspect arrested after Little Rock shooting leaves man dead

A 25-year-old man died in a shooting outside Twin Peaks restaurant at 10 Shackleford Drive in Little Rock and a suspect was taken into custody, according to a news release from the Little Rock Police Department on Sunday.

Police initially responded to a call about a shooting that had just occurred at 11:14 p.m., where they found the victim lying in the parking lot.

Kentarius Scott was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency medical personnel after suffering an apparent gunshot wound, according to police.

The suspect, 21-year-old Darean Moore, was arrested after fleeing the scene, police said. Moore remained in the Pulaski County jail as of Sunday evening on a charge of first-degree murder, according to a jail roster.

Police detectives interviewed several witnesses, and reportedly were informed of a "brief disagreement" between Scott and Moore that was followed by Scott walking out of the restaurant and Moore shooting him, according to the news release.

According to information obtained by detectives, Moore took a taxi after fleeing the area on foot. He was located at a Pilot gas station on Galloway Road in North Little Rock, police said, with the assistance of Arkansas State Police and the North Little Rock Police Department.

When in an email asked if Moore offered any resistance, Little Rock police spokesman Lt. Casey Clark wrote, "Not that we are aware of."

Clark said he was not aware if Moore and Scott knew each other.

According to the news release, Scott's body was transported to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory for an autopsy.