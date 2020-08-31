Third person dies in Aug. 23 wreck near Sedgwick

Fatal wrecks in Arkansas
A third person has died after a three-car crash that happened Aug. 23 near Sedgwick, according to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report.
Valerie Timmons, 37, of Bono, was the driver of one of the vehicles involved. Randy E. Spades, 46, of Lynn and a male minor, age and hometown unknown, also died in the collision.
Two girls were injured.
Police said Spades was driving north on U.S. 63 in a Dodge Neon at about 7:30 p.m. Aug. 23 when his car crossed the center turning lane and struck the Chevrolet Equinox with Timmons at the wheel, and which was traveling south, "head on."
A Ford F-250 truck then hit the Dodge Neon just off the Lawrence County roadway, authorities said.
Road conditions were listed as clear and dry at the time of the crash.
