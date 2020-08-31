TOP SIX: Week's most expensive homes sold in Little Rock + how much they cost

Pictured below are the six most expensive houses sold in Little Rock during the week of July 27-31, 2020. “Sold” refers to the date on which the real estate deed was recorded by the Pulaski County circuit clerk, irrespective of the actual sale date.
40 Valley Club Circle -- Owned by Linda H. and David M. Hargis, this house was sold to Amy and Lance Burns for $1,300,000.
46 Chenal Circle -- Owned by US Bank NA, this house was sold to Jennifer and Jason Offutt for $939,000.
2 Northwest Court -- Owned by Evercrest Properties LLC, this house was sold to Leslie R. and Carl P. McCormack for $680,000.
4300 S. Lookout St. -- Owned by Gintaras Aukstuolis-Kalpokas and Jim Aukstuolis, this house was sold to Amanda Orcutt and Pete R. Shults for $650,000.
3 Hickory Hills Circle -- Owned by Mary M. and David C. Prince, a house behind this gate was sold to Janet and Jon Teague for $634,900.
20 Pebble Beach Drive -- Owned by Jennifer E. and Thomas C. Pledger, this house was sold to Sarah V. Hunton and Drew A. Beasley for $585,550.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.