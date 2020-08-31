Trump calls for crackdown

Portland police stand guard Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in Portland, Ore. One person was shot and killed late Saturday in Portland as a large caravan of President Donald Trump supporters and Black Lives Matter protesters clashed in the streets, police said. It wasn’t clear if the shooting was linked to fights that broke out as a caravan of about 600 vehicles was confronted by protesters in the city’s downtown. (AP Photo/Paula Bronstein)

Denouncing Black Lives Matter protesters as "agitators and thugs," President Donald Trump on Sunday called for a federal crackdown on demonstrations in cities such as Portland, Ore., where a man died after tensions between pro-Trump and liberal groups burst into violence.

Starting before 6 a.m., Trump let loose a barrage of roughly 90 tweets and retweets touting his chances for reelection, criticizing Democratic state and local officials over protests, and defending aggressive actions by his supporters in Portland on Saturday night.

"The big backlash going on in Portland cannot be unexpected after 95 days of watching and incompetent Mayor admit that he has no idea what he is doing," Trump tweeted in response to one such video posted by New York Times reporter Mike Baker, who wrote that the Trump supporters shot him and others with paintballs and pepper spray.

"The people of Portland won't put up with no safety any longer. The Mayor is a FOOL. Bring in the National Guard!" Trump wrote. He ended his string of tweets mid-morning with a call for "LAW & ORDER!!!"

A fatal shooting during a night of political conflict in Portland on Saturday yet again escalated tensions in the city and further inflamed the issues of crime, protest and race that Trump is trying to make a focus of presidential politics.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Sunday condemned the violence in Portland, but he accused Trump of "fanning the flames of hate and division in our society" and "recklessly encouraging violence."

"We must not become a country at war with ourselves," Biden said in a statement. "But that is the America that President Trump wants us to be, the America he believes we are. ... All of us are less safe because Donald Trump can't do the job of the American president."

Kate Bedingfield, Biden's deputy campaign manager, said earlier Sunday that Trump has incited violence.

"He has encouraged his supporters to go out, to be aggressive," she said on "Fox News Sunday." "It is better for this president if there is more anarchy, more violence, more chaos. He has at every opportunity tried to fan the flames here. And that is the reason we are living in Donald Trump's America."

The sentiment was echoed by other Democrats on Sunday, including Rep. Karen Bass of California, who said Trump is stoking violence because he believes it benefits his reelection prospects.

Bass said on CNN's "State of the Union" that the president's planned Tuesday trip to Kenosha, Wis., a current focal point of protests, has "one purpose and one purpose only, and that is to agitate things and to make things worse."

Bedingfield didn't rule out a visit to Kenosha by Biden. She said he'll "go out this week, addressing this moment in the country" as parts of the U.S. are racked by demonstrations over racial justice. "You're going to see him travel, and you're going to see him in battleground states."

OFFICIALS BLAMED

Chad Wolf, acting director of the Department of Homeland Security, on Sunday blamed local officials in Portland and other cities for an "environment of lawlessness and chaos" that's led to fatal shootings.

"We need them to step up, and if they can't or they don't have the ability or the resources, ask the federal government," he said on CBS' "Face the Nation."

"We'll provide those resources, as we've done in Wisconsin and in others, so that we can address any violence, any violence across the spectrum," Wolf said.

Asked on ABC's "This Week" whether Trump would send in National Guard troops even without local requests, Wolf said that "all options continue to be on the table."

Wolf has come under fire for his department's use of what protesters have described as excessively violent force to quell demonstrations.

"The president has been very clear on this, as you know. We [are] happy to provide resources to bring this violence to an end, violence that, again, across the ideological spectrum, left or right, the violence needs to end," Wolf said.

He urged protesters from both sides to remain peaceful.

"Once you cross the line to violence, that is what's concerning to the Department of Homeland Security. That's what I'm focused on, making sure that we bring any type of violence in any of our cities to a close," he said.

Asked on CBS whether Trump's rhetoric had raised tensions, Wolf said "absolutely not" and accused local officials of fostering "an environment of this lawlessness and chaos."

PORTLAND SHOOTING

On Saturday night, a man affiliated with a right-wing group was shot and killed as a large group of Trump supporters traveled in a caravan through downtown Portland, which has seen nightly protests for three consecutive months.

The pro-Trump rally drew hundreds of trucks full of supporters. At times, Trump supporters and counterprotesters clashed on the streets, with people shooting paintball guns from the beds of pickups and protesters throwing objects back at them.

Coming on the heels of the fatal shooting of two protesters and the wounding of a third in Kenosha on Tuesday night, Saturday's incident was an ominous sign amid an escalation of rhetoric and of weaponry as presidential politics and protests against police violence merge.

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler said the shooting left his heart heavy, and he denounced violence. But he pointed to the combative and unyielding rhetoric of Trump as a generator of the nation's escalating polarization and violence. At a news conference, Wheeler called on the president to work with him and others to help deescalate tensions.

"We need to reset. The president needs to reset. I need to reset. This community needs to reset. And America needs to reset," the mayor said. "It's going to take his leadership in the White House. And it's going to take my leadership here in City Hall."

But Trump appeared to respond live on Twitter to the mayor's remarks, mocking Wheeler and calling him "wacky" and a "dummy."

"He would like to blame me and the Federal Government for going in, but he hasn't seen anything yet," Trump wrote.

A video that purports to be of the Saturday night shooting in Portland, taken from the far side of the street, shows a small group of people in the road outside what appears to be a parking garage. Gunfire breaks out, and a man collapses in the street.

The man who was shot and killed was wearing a hat with the insignia of Patriot Prayer, a far-right group based in the Portland area that has clashed with protesters in the past. Joey Gibson, the head of the group, said Sunday that he could not share many details but could confirm the man was a good friend and a supporter of Patriot Prayer.

The Portland Police Bureau said officers heard reports of gunfire shortly before 9 p.m. and found a victim with a gunshot wound in the chest. It was determined that the victim had died. Authorities did not release any information about a gunman.

"This violence is completely unacceptable, and we are working diligently to find and apprehend the individual or individuals responsible," Police Chief Chuck Lovell said early Sunday.

At the scene Saturday night, police officers blocked off the road and medics attended to a person who appeared to have a chest wound.

Lovell said Sunday that one challenge with the continuing conflict is that there are sometimes not enough officers to keep various groups separated enough to avoid conflict.

"We can't be everywhere at once," he said.

Lovell said the city's officers need additional resources and that he is working with the Oregon State Police. He said it may get to the point where the city needs support from the National Guard.

Photo by AP

Wisconsin National Guard troops arrive Sunday at the county courthouse in Kenosha, Wis. Police supporters held a rally in the city’s downtown area where demonstrators in recent days have been protesting against racial injustice and police brutality. More photos at arkansasonline.com/831keno- sha/. (AP/Morry Gash)

CALIFORNIA SKIRMISH

In California on Saturday, Trump supporters took to the streets of Beverly Hills and faced off with a small group of counterprotesters in a skirmish that ended with one person being arrested, the latest in a series of demonstrations in the city.

Around 3 p.m., about 100 of the president's backers gathered in a park along Santa Monica Boulevard at the iconic sign of the city's name, Beverly Hills police Lt. Max Subin said. They were met there by a small group of counterprotesters.

As the two sides jeered and hurled insults, police shut down the park area and closed the thoroughfare to traffic. People moved a few blocks away to the intersection at Rodeo Drive, the centerpiece of the city's luxury shopping area.

When a small skirmish broke out and someone from the counterprotest group threw an object at officers, police declared the gathering unlawful and ordered people to disperse, Subin said. One person was arrested on accusations of using threatening language or behavior while interfering with police efforts to break up the crowd -- a felony, Subin said.

Some in the group splintered off and went to protest in front of the house of Mayor Lester Friedman but remained peaceful, according to police. No injuries were reported throughout the protests, Subin said.

​​​​​Information for this article was contributed by Elise Viebeck of The Washington Post; by Mike Baker of The New York Times; by Daniel Flatley, Susan Decker and Ros Krasny of Bloomberg News; and by Joel Rubin of the Los Angeles Times.