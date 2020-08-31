Wainwright goes distance as Cardinals end skid

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright delivers during the first inning of a baseball game Cleveland Indians, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)

ST. LOUIS -- Adam Wainwright turned back the clock with a complete game on his 39th birthday as the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Cleveland Indians 7-2 Sunday.

Wainwright threw a four-hitter for his 23rd career complete game and first in four years. The Cardinals snapped a four-game skid in which they scored six total runs.

"It's just, you know, a lot of hard work from a lot of different people have gone into making me able to pitch this year and pitch well," an emotional Wainwright said. "You know, when you think you're done three years ago, and you're able to complete a game a couple years later, it's a crazy life, a crazy game."

A little later, Wainwright was the target of some good-natured ribbing from younger teammates. When the Cardinals arrived at the airport for their trip to Cincinnati, he was given a wheelchair ride to the plane courtesy of fellow pitcher Jack Flaherty, who waited in full personal protective equipment with a small, handwritten sign seeking "Mr. Adam Wainwright."

"He respects his elders so much," Wainwright tweeted. "Good one young fella."

Dexter Fowler homered and had three RBI for St. Louis, which stopped Cleveland's four-game winning streak. The Indians had won nine in a row on the road.

Wainwright (3-0) settled in after allowing a two-run homer to Tyler Naquin in the second inning. The right-hander struck out nine and walked two, going the distance for the first time since July 16, 2016, against the Marlins.

DODGERS 7, RANGERS 2 Cody Bellinger and the Dodgers set the National League record for home runs in a month, powering their way past Texas. Bellinger's two-run drive gave the Dodgers 57 long balls in August after home runs from Corey Seager and Will Smith.

RAYS 12, MARLINS 7 Willy Adames hit a grand slam, helping surging Tampa Bay finish a three-game sweep.

RED SOX 9, NATIONALS 5 Bobby Dalbec hit a two-run home run in his major league debut, leading the host Red Sox to the win.

YANKEES 8-5, METS 7-2 Gary Sanchez delivered the first pinch-hit, extra-innings grand slam in Yankees history, Deivi Garcia made a strong impression in his big league debut and New York beat the crosstown Mets 5-2 to complete a doubleheader sweep. The Yankees stormed back in the opener, erasing a five-run lead with two outs in the seventh to win in eight innings. Aaron Hicks lined a tying, two-run home run in the seventh, and Gio Urshela hit a game-ending single off Edwin Diaz an inning later.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BLUE JAYS 6, ORIOLES 5 In Buffalo, N.Y., Teoscar Hernandez hit a two-run single with two out in the ninth inning, lifting Toronto to its fourth consecutive win.

MARINERS 2, ANGELS 1, (10) Pinch hitter Tim Lopes drove in Kyle Lewis with the tiebreaking run in the 10th inning, sending Seattle to the victory. Angels star Albert Pujols hit his 666th career double in the seventh inning to pass George Brett for sixth place in baseball history. Pujols also scored Los Angeles' only run on Andrelton Simmons' single.

TIGERS 3, TWINS 2 Jonathan Schoop hit a tiebreaking homer in the sixth inning, and the Tigers finished off a three-game sweep in Detroit.

WHITE SOX 5, ROYALS 2 (10) Prized rookie Luis Robert hit his first game-ending home run, a three-run drive in the 10th inning that lifted host Chicago over Kansas City. Tyler Zuber (White Hall, Arkansas State) intentionally walked Jose Abreu to start the 10th, putting runners on first and second. James McCann (University of Arkansas) struck out, but Robert drove the next pitch to left field for his ninth home run.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

CUBS 10, REDS 1 Kyle Schwarber, Jason Heyward and Ian Happ became the first starting outfield to hit multiple home runs in the same game, and the Cubs pounded the Reds for a split of their four-game series.

GIANTS 4, DIAMONDBACKS 1 In Phoenix, Johnny Cueto pitched effectively into the seventh inning, Alex Dickerson homered and had two RBI, and San Francisco won its first road series.

PADRES 13, ROCKIES 2 Eric Hosmer started San Diego's power surge with his three-run home run in the first, Chris Paddack threw six efficient innings and the Padres routed Colorado in Denver.

PIRATES 5, BREWERS 1 Josh Bell and Gregory Polanco homered off Brandon Woodruff and Pittsburgh beat host Milwaukee.

