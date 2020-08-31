WATCH: Governor, state health officials give virus update

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks to reporters at the state Capitol in Little Rock on Monday in this still of video provided by the governor's office.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson and state health officials will provide an update on Arkansas' covid-19 response at 1:30 p.m.

The total number of coronavirus cases reported in Arkansas remained at 60,856 Monday morning, according to a state website. The death toll remained at 784.

Check back to watch the live video.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to view » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DX5swsDGPno]