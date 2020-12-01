2 killed in small plane crash in northeast Arkansas

Police lights
FRANKLIN, Ark. — Two people were killed when a small airplane crashed in rural northeast Arkansas, officials said.
Residents called 911 to report a small airplane flying low Monday afternoon in the town of Franklin, about 100 miles northeast of Little Rock, and emergency crews discovered two bodies in the wreckage, said Gary Dickerson, Izard County's emergency management director.
The National Transportation Safety Board said the plane was a Piper PA38, a two-seat aircraft.
Jonesboro TV station KAIT reported that the plane, which was registered to Arkansas Pilot Development, was traveling between two small airports in northern Arkansas.
The cause of the crash was not yet known.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.