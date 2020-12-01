Active covid cases in public schools drop by 400

Active coronavirus cases in public schools across the state dropped by 400 after many districts were off campus for nearly all of last week for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Cumulative active cases numbered at 1,777 on Monday, according to data released from the Arkansas Department of Health in its biweekly educational institutions report, which tallies cases in public and private schools as well as colleges and universities.

The report is usually released on Mondays and Thursdays; it was released Wednesday due to Thanksgiving. That report tallied cases at public schools at 2,177.

Monday's report indicated 102 districts have five or more active cases. Springdale Public Schools came in on top with 84, followed by Drew Central Schools in Monticello with 59 and Bentonville Schools with 52. Schools with fewer than five cases are not individually identified, though those numbers are included in the cumulative total.

The Little Rock School District, the second largest in the state, reported in its daily virus update Monday that it had logged 20 new positive cases and 68 new quarantines.

A number of school districts announced a continuation of offsite learning this week because of probable close contacts, staffing shortages because of quarantines and continuing efforts to mitigate spread.

The Poyen School District shifted all students to remote learning through Friday "due to the number of staff and students who are currently quarantined or who have tested positive for covid-19," the district announced on its Facebook page. Students will return to onsite instruction on Monday, Dec. 7, the district said.









[Interactive tables not showing up above? Click here to see them: arkansasonline.com/schools]

Huntsville High School also shifted to virtual-only learning for the entire week, with students scheduled to return next Monday, the Huntsville School District said on its Facebook page.

"As many of you know, we have had an increase in positive covid-19 cases among staff at Huntsville High School," the announcement said, adding that the district will re-evaluate remote learning plans at the end of this week.

Riverside High School, part of the Riverside School District, will have remote learning all this week, according to a Facebook post, which attributed the decision to more employees under quarantine.

The Fordyce School District will have offsite learning all week, according to a letter posted on Facebook from Superintendent Judy Hubbell.

"We have three of five administrators sick," Hubbell said. "We have both nurses sick, therefore we have no one to administer medications in the mornings; our child nutrition director is sick; we have 12 teachers sick or quarantined."

"We simply do not have the personnel to conduct face-to-face instruction," Hubbell said, adding that the situation will be re-evaluated next Monday.

Dermott High School is offsite this week, with students returning next Monday, the Dermott School District announced on Facebook.

"Our number of positive cases, close contacts, exposures, and our number of students and staff in quarantine have continued to increase during the Thanksgiving break," the district said.

Sherwood Elementary is offsite this week, the Pulaski County Special School District announced on Facebook.

That district also announced that its Maumelle Middle School would pivot to virtual learning today through Friday because of an increasing number of students and staff who have been quarantined.

Because of staff quarantines, ninth graders at Valley Springs High School shifted to online-only learning today through Friday, with students slated to return on Monday, the Valley Springs School District announced on Facebook.

HIGHER EDUCATION

Colleges and universities have 462 cumulative active cases, according to the Health Department's report Monday. That is a drop from 633 cases reported Wednesday.

A number of colleges and universities have opted to have offsite learning after Thanksgiving through the end of the semester. Some made these plans before the start of the fall term while others, like Arkansas State University in Jonesboro, made the call after cases spiked in recent weeks.

The University of Arkansas, which will continue with a mix of offsite and onsite instruction until winter break, is at the top of the Health Department's list with 91 active cases.

ASU-Jonesboro reported 38 active cases as of Monday, a sharp decline from the 125 it documented about two weeks ago.

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock reported 11 active cases.

Southern Arkansas University in Magnolia reported two new cases, bringing the total number of active cases to 25, according to the university's website.