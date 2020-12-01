Arkansas RB Rakeem Boyd opts out of final 2 games

Arkansas running back Rakeem Boyd carries the ball during a game against Mississippi State on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Fayetteville. ( Walt Beazley, Arkansas Razorbacks )

FAYETTEVILLE — University of Arkansas tailback Rakeem Boyd is opting out of the final two games of the season, he said Tuesday via Twitter.

"I will be preparing for the 2021 NFL Draft," Boyd wrote.

Boyd, a 1,133-yard rusher in 2019, has not had a big follow-up senior season as he was hoping. Voted by teammates as an offensive captain along with quarterback Feleipe Franks, he ranks second on the team with 309 rushing yards on 82 carries and leads the team with 3 rushing touchdowns.

The 6-foot, 206-pounder missed the Razorbacks’ last game, a 27-24 loss to LSU on Nov. 21 after being caught up in a outbreak of covid-19 testing and tracing along with many of his teammates. The Razorbacks’ low roster numbers caused a postponement of last week’s road game at Missouri, which has been rescheduled for Saturday.

Boyd, who made six starts at tailback, also suffered an ankle injury in the first half of a 21-14 victory at No. 16 Mississippi State that caused him to miss the road game at No. 13 Auburn the following week.

Junior Trelon Smith has held the team rushing lead throughout the season. He has 469 rushing yards on 89 carries and 2 touchdowns. Smith averages 5.3 yards per carry, while Boyd is at 3.8 yards per carry.

Boyd is the fifth Arkansas player to opt out since the summer. Offensive lineman Chibueze Nwanna, receiver Shamar Nash and defensive back Jarques McClellion did not play this season, and cornerback Jerry Jacobs left the team after four games.