Ballet Arkansas launches capital campaign on Giving Tuesday

Ballet Arkansas is using Giving Tuesday to launch a capital campaign it is calling its “Pointe to the Future Resiliency Fund.”

The peer-to-peer campaign is seeking to raise $450,000, in three phases, by Dec. 31, 2021. Dancers, staff, volunteers, board members and fans are serving as fundraisers.

The money will go to performances, education programs and community cast opportunities throughout the state.

As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, the campaign had brought in $37,344.62.

More information is available at tinyurl.com/y4kapkds.