New coronavirus records + Thanksgiving impact, explained

Valerie Sanders, an R.M.A, with the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Northwest Regional Campus, inserts a long swab into the nasal cavity of Darryl Hale during a free drive-through covid-19 testing clinic on the campus in Fayetteville. The testing was free and available to ages 16 and older. Bilingual translators were on site for Marshallese and Spanish speaking participants. Check out nwaonline.com/200911Daily/ and nwadg.com/photos for a photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/David Gottschalk)

The numbers of new covid-19 cases and hospitalized patients have continued to soar in the last week or so, and after one of the year’s biggest holidays, officials said continued increases are likely.

Records broken in the last week:

Thursday: Arkansas reported 2,348 new covid-19 cases, the most in a single day

Monday: Hospitalizations reached a new all-time high of 1,063 (records, now broken, were also recorded Wednesday and Sunday)

Active cases have also remained high, between 16,500 and 17,500 most days, though the record set Nov. 21 of 17,745 has not been broken.

Are hospitals in danger of hitting capacity? The number of ICU beds available statewide was 70 as of Monday, but state epidemiologist Jennifer Dillaha has said, “it's not hard to convert a regular hospital bed into a ICU bed.”

Having enough staff to take care of additional patients is a bigger issue, she said, as states compete to hire nurses and current staff are burning out.

Are there any new restrictions? Not many.

The only additional recent restrictions are businesses licensed to sell alcohol must now close at 11 p.m. and places of worship must require congregants to wear face masks, including while singing.

(Other restrictions remain in effect such as Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s mask mandate. Many businesses including restaurants and bars must also still remain at two-thirds capacity.)

However, a group of around 300 doctors signed a letter to Hutchinson, dated Nov. 15, asking that he enforce a universal mask mandate, close bars and gyms, limit restaurant service to take-out only and restrict all indoor gatherings to fewer than 10 people.

Read the letter here and Hutchinson’s response here.

So … Thanksgiving. The state has reported lower new case numbers in the days immediately following the holiday, but officials have said that is likely due to decreased testing.

Dillaha said it is likely new cases will rise in the coming days due to Thanksgiving gatherings.

What health officials say we can do: Wear a mask, wash our hands and social distance — that means not just maintaining six feet of distance from others but also limiting contact with non-household members.

Dillaha said she would also encourage people to get tested if they were in a situation during the holiday without social distancing or where people were not wearing masks. Five to six days after possible exposure is ideal for testing, she said.