Disputed election

In light of the tabulation mess our country continues to endure in this November's presidential election, the need for a trustworthy system of honestly and accurately counting our legitimate votes is crucial if we hope to maintain faith in the process.

Sadly enough, valued readers, we in our republic of the supposedly free have encountered a potential "any means to political victory" crossroads in this election.

If I remained involved in investigative reporting for a living, I'd be digging deeply into the publicized election findings by an eccentric libertarian millionaire.

Employing a team of computer hackers and specialists, Patrick M. Byrne, former CEO of Overstock.com with advanced degrees from Cambridge and Stanford, is investigating the results of the 2020 election and programming of the controversial Dominion voting machines.

Byrne also explores tactics he contends were used to illicitly count specific battleground states. Meanwhile, Dominion denies any allegations of wrongdoing.

It's beyond disappointing to me that major news organizations haven't reported on Byrne's information and either debunked the findings or proven them true, which would potentially expose the greatest scandal in the history of American politics. Ignoring Byrne won't make the issue go away.

Byrne says he undertook such an extensive examination strictly for the sake of our republic and its Constitution, emphasizing that he has never voted for a Democrat or Republican.

I strongly recommend every citizen should watch OAN's interview with Byrne, then draw your own conclusions. Watch Byrne's findings under "The Truth" on Facebook at tinyurl.com/oanbyrne. Readers also can Google Byrne's name and 2020 election for additional details.

President Trump, according to news reports, continues to claim many millions of votes were stolen from him during the election in acts of widespread fraud, vote harvesting and dumping.

All I ask is someone with the capacity and/or authority inform me whether Byrne and his team have created a massive lie or discovered the truth. I can handle the truth.

Honest vote tabulations matter to all, considering the foundation of our republic rests on the bedrock of honest elections. My biggest question now is which federal agency or special legal appointee is responsible for objectively investigating Byrne's findings, along with Trump's allegations.

Have such gatekeepers begun their work? If not, then why not? These critical allegations can't remain unresolved to fester and metastasize.

What does this mess all amount to going forward? Well, our state and national politicians who created and condoned a plan where votes still are being counted weeks afterwards must provide accountability and answers while implementing a trustworthy election system to restore integrity.

Either this happens, or millions of Americans frustrated and angered by this year's methods may never regain faith in our election results, regardless of their outcome.

Hard to believe such a situation could develop in this country, isn't it? Nonetheless, the current voting debacle is inexcusable.

With that in mind, I've discovered some common sense for the future that appears to have merit if we are truly interested in credibly securing our election results. And it doesn't involve burying beleaguered human tabulators beneath mountains of mail-in votes that create many legitimate questions about what should be an orderly and trustworthy system.

If credit cards can instantly identify everything you purchase, why can't state and national governments create a high-tech voting card? After all, we have licenses to drive, carry weapons, obtain credit, cut hair, cash checks and on and on.

Such a card could be swiped at a polling booth and the voter would immediately receive a verifying printout to ensure accuracy and as documentation in the event that becomes necessary.

Being caught participating in election fraud would be costly. Violators would earn up to a 10-year prison term without parole, a $10,000 fine and loss of future voting rights.

This is but one no-nonsense idea. But it's clear--with millions of troublesome and questionable mail-in votes, serious questions about legal poll watchers being barred from doing their jobs, the legitimacy of voting machine tabulations and affidavits from election workers who under penalty of perjury insist they witnessed corruption in the tabulation process--that something must be done so this never occurs again.

I'd be surprised if millions of Americans aren't today questioning the integrity of future elections if significant reforms aren't enacted.

If nothing else, let's abandon any and all potentially hackable voting machines. I'd favor a return to verifiable paper ballots. How about you?

Now go out into the world and treat everyone you meet exactly how you'd like them to treat you.

--–––––v–––––--

Mike Masterson is a longtime Arkansas journalist, was editor of three Arkansas dailies and headed the master's journalism program at Ohio State University. Email him at mmasterson@arkansasonline.com.